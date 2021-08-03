Cancel
Thief River Falls, MN

Judy Taylor, 74

Thief River Falls Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqkb8_0bGb2s0000 Thief River Falls - Judy Taylor, of Thief River Falls,  passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Oakland Park Communities in Thief River Falls at the age of 74. Judith Yvonne Berg was born March 11, 1947 in Thief River Falls to Edward and Gertrude Berg of Viking. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Viking. She attended a country school and then attended Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls. On July 2, 1966 she was united in marriage to Joseph Taylor at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in International Falls.  Together they raised one son, Christopher. Early in life Judy started her working career at Honeywell in Minneapolis.  Then she went to Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls where she worked as the telephone operator. In 1980 Judy started work as a dispatcher for St. Cloud Trucking in St. Cloud.  When Joe and Judy moved back to Thief River Falls Judy went to work at Valley Home Nursing Home.  From 1989 until her retirement in 2015 Judy was employed by Arctic Cat. Judy loved her four dogs and enjoyed taking them on daily walks. She enjoyed watching sports of all kinds.  Some of Judy’s hobbies were playing bingo, wildlife watching, and playing cards. Judy was a very loving person and always had a smile on her face. Judy is survived by her husband, Joe of Thief River Falls; brother, Raymond (Janet) Berg of Thief River Falls; brother-in-law, Bruce Ford of Nashville, TN; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Taylor; parents, Edward and Gertrude Berg;  sisters, Sharon Brahosky and Alayne (Berg) Ford; niece, Rhonda Ford; great-nephew, Jason Miller; grandparents, Thomas and Winifred Edgar and Nels and Sophia Berg. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thief River Falls,  with Father Rick Lambert officiating.  Burial will follow at the St. Hilaire Community Cemetery in St. Hilaire. Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Prayer Service on Sunday, August, 8, 2021 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thief River Falls.  Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday at the church. The family is asking in lieu of flowers please make donations in Judy's name to: St. Bernard’s Catholic Church of Thief River Falls. Condolences may be sent to Judy’s family at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com. A00003B2021AG04

