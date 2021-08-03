Officer dead, suspect killed after burst of violence outside Pentagon

ARLINGTON (WJZ/CNN) — A police officer was shot in an incident that took place outside the Pentagon building on Tuesday, two law enforcement sources told CNN. The condition of the officer has not yet been released. Arlington Fire and EMS reported multiple patients at the scene. #Update – Scene is still active, ACFD did encounter multiple patients. NFI on patient status will be provided. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) August 3, 2021 The “shooting event” occurred on the bus platform on the Pentagon complex and prompted a lockdown of the building with no personnel allowed outside, according to a message that was sent to...