Police arrest suspect in June 28 shooting at Camp Hill's Siebert Park

Camp Hill Police have arrested a suspect in a June 28 shooting that left one person injured at the Christian Siebert Memorial Park.

Edwin Ruben Sosa Jiminez, 24, of Harrisburg, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment, police say. He was charged and taken into custody on Monday after an investigation by Camp Hill Police, court records and charging documents show.

Sosa Jiminez is accused of shooting a male victim in the head after an argument at the park at about 5:47 p.m. on June 28, police say. All of the parties involved had left the scene by the time police arrived, but the victim later arrived at Holy Spirit Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim told police he did not know who shot him, police say.

Investigators used witness interviews, cell phone records, and other methods to determine Sosa Jiminez was the suspect, charging documents show.

Sosa Jiminez was arraigned on the charges and was remanded to Cumberland County Prison, where he is being held without bail.

