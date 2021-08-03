Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jungle Cruise is one of the only movies to nail the feeling of a specific theme-park ride

By Petrana Radulovic
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are enough theme-park-based movies to make up a ranked list, but the way different movies handle the ride question varies drastically. Pirates of the Caribbean didn’t acknowledge much about the ride it was based on, and many don’t even realize the ride came decades before the movie. In Tomorrowland, by contrast, characters outright reference Disney. Jungle Cruise does include many references to the ride, but more importantly, it captures the specific feeling and energy of the attraction. It’s one of the few ride-based films that doesn’t just feel gratuitous.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Whitehall
Person
Jesse Plemons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Line#The Jungle#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

If You Can Only Go to ONE Disney World Restaurant…Go Here!

It’s really not a secret that one of our favorite parts of Disney World is the food! Every park, hotel, and Disney Springs have some amazing eats and unique restaurants. But with so many great options and so little time, how do you pick where to eat?? We asked YOU, or readers, on Instagram which Disney World restaurant you’d recommend to a friend if they only had time to eat at ONE. Here’s what you said!
TravelInside the Magic

This Abandoned Theme Park Was Meant to Be a Disney Park

When it comes to abandoned things at Disney Parks, there definitely are a few. From abandoned ideas to fully abandoned theme parks such as Disney’s River Country at Disney World, there is a lot to dig into. Although many may associate Japanese Disney Parks with Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, another theme park was meant to become a Disney Park and when then left to rot.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Costs for a Family of 4 to do Disney World at Christmas

Christmas time is a wonderful but expensive time to be at Disney World!. Today, we’re looking at how much it would cost for a family of four to visit Disney World during Christmastime this year!. For this article, we’ll calculate the cost for a family of four with two adults,...
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
Theater & DanceInside the Magic

Two Celebrities Bond Over Love For Disney Attraction

Disney Parks have the ability to unite people around the world. No matter where you are from, once a Guest enters through the Disney theme park of their choice, they can experience the amazing details, immersive qualities, and jaw-dropping attractions that everyone else can, as well. You may meet someone...
TravelInside the Magic

THREE Fan-Favorite Rides Close at Magic Kingdom Park Opening

This morning, Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park opened at 8 a.m. EST, and three fan-favorite rides promptly closed due to unexpected problems. Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover are facing downtime today. WDW Stats on Twitter confirmed the closures. First, at 8 a.m....
LifestyleGamespot

Major Jungle Cruise Changes At Disneyland Make For A Better Ride

The Jungle Cruise is an iconic ride at California's Disneyland. In fact, it's one of the park's original attractions, dating back to opening day on July 17, 1955. Now, as it celebrates its 66th birthday, the ride is relaunching on July 16 with a massive makeover just as a is set to hit theaters and Disney+ premiere access.
TravelPosted by
CNN

Disney's Star Wars hotel comes with an out-of-this-world price tag

New York (CNN Business) — Disney revealed pricing for its new, highly anticipated Star Wars hotel on Wednesday — and the cost to immerse yourself in a galaxy far, far away for a few days will not come cheap. The Disney (DIS) World-based hotel Galactic Starcruiser is essentially a cruise...
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Watch Disney World’s First Star Wars Hotel Commercial

We just found out a TON of new information about Disney World’s upcoming Star Wars hotel — Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser!. Disney revealed pricing for your trip and everything that’s included, room types, dining experiences, and details about lightsaber training! The hotel is scheduled to open in Spring of 2022, and we just got a first look at some of the characters in action in a NEW promo for the Starcruiser!
MoviesCollider

First 'Behind the Attraction' Trailer Reveals the Secrets of Disney's Iconic Rides

Disney has released the official trailer for their newest Disney+ documentary series, Behind the Attraction. Narrated by Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster, the ten-part series is set to take audiences “behind the curtain” of some of the most iconic attractions in Disney history, from the original Disneyland’s classic attractions to cutting edge feats of design like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Emily Blunt finally rides Jungle Cruise for the first time

Emily Blunt had never ridden the 'Jungle Cruise' ride before attending the premiere of her namesake movie. The 38-year-old actress stars opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the new family adventure, which is based on the popular river boat ride at Disneyland but she admitted she hadn't done any "research" until the high-profile event at he theme park over the weekend.
MoviesDeadline

‘Jungle Cruise’ Review: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Are E-Ticket Teaming In Special Effects-Heavy Movie Based On Disneyland Ride

It has been decades since then-Disney head honcho Michael Eisner came up with the idea of turning some of the most storied attractions at Disneyland into movies. The results were decidedly mixed. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl was a huge hit, got Johnny Depp a Best Actor Oscar nomination and SAG Award and spawned several sequels. Eddie Murphy toplined a so-so Haunted Mansion film version, while The Country Bears was just as miserable in theaters as it was in person.
MoviesMiami Herald

Movie review: ‘Jungle Cruise’ is a disjointed joyride

One surefire way to know a film isn’t working the way it’s intended is if you notice yourself pondering each individual element rather than being swept away by how they’re working together. That’s the problem with Disney’s new adventure film inspired by a theme park ride, “Jungle Cruise.” Directed by Jaume Collett-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, “Jungle Cruise” should be a stew of flavors perfectly blended together, but instead, it’s a salad, each discrete element tossed together, and tossed, and tossed, and tossed again.
MoviesWTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘Jungle Cruise’, ‘The Green Knight’, and ‘Stillwater’

Three biggies this weekend: The Rock and Emily Blunt in “Jungle Cruise”, based on the Disney ride. The Rock plays a riverboat captain traveling with a scientist in search of the tree of life. It possesses healing power, eye-popping stuff. And let’s face it, they could put The Rock in “Splash Mountain: The Movie” and people will go!
Retailimdb.com

How to Watch ‘Jungle Cruise’ from Home

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Jungle Cruise,” the new adventure movie based off the Disney Parks ride starring...
TravelInside the Magic

‘Jungle Cruise’ Premiere Leads to Disney Attraction Closures, Cancelation of Fireworks

The highly anticipated Jungle Cruise film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt is premiering very soon — this weekend, in fact! The world premiere of this movie based on a famous Disney attraction is appropriately taking place at the original Disney Park, Disneyland, in Anaheim, California. But how will this impact Disneyland Resort operations?

Comments / 0

Community Policy