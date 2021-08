A scary situation. Brandi Glanville revealed that she is in the hospital undergoing treatment for a mysterious infection seemingly caused by a bite on her hand. “Hey guys yes I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me!” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 48, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 4, alongside a selfie that showed her in a hospital room. “We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with we believe it may be an infected spider bite 💗 More tests to run.”