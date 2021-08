NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A man posing as a police officer robbed two people aboard public transportation in the Bronx last month, the NYPD said Tuesday. The first victim, a 19-year-old, was on a northbound 4 train at the 138th Street-Grand Concourse subway station just before 10 p.m. on July 4 when the man told him he was a police officer and ordered him to get off the train, police said.