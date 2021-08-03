Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR Is Strongly Considering Moving The Number Decals On Cup Series Cars

By Casey Young
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zq2a6_0bGb2JXv00
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Oh, good Lord.

As if NASCAR isn’t having a hard enough time trying to get ratings up and working on the public perception of the sport, they’re now considering moving the placement of the numbers on the cars.

After announcing the next generation Cup Series cars earlier this year, apparently this is the next step towards modernizing the brand.

Here’s a look at a model version of the new Ford NextGen car, where you can get an idea of how they’ll be rearranging the paints schemes to accommodate the new shape of the car:

Yes, they want to move the numbers, which have literally been in the same place on the cars since the inception of the sport (and prior to its official formation). For all the practical, more pressing improvements they could be making, this is the genius idea they’ve come up with.

I’ll be honest, I don’t really understand this. I know they want to change up certain aspects of racing, and they need to, but the look of the Cup Series car with the large numbers smack dab in the middle is the iconic image every single person has when they think of a NASCAR car.

When you hear the name Dale Earnhardt Sr., you immediately envision the large, red and white #3 right there in the middle of his Chevy.

At least I do, and it’s hard to imagine it being any other way. Maybe I’m just too traditional and nostalgic, but I like having certain things stay the same as a sort of nod to the beginnings of the sport.

I’m sure there will be lots of people that like it, though, so I guess we’ll have to wait and see how it looks out on the track.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said the reaction from fans to this idea has been mixed:

“You know what, it’s mixed. There are some fans that absolutely hate it, and there are fans that absolutely love it, so no decision as to what we’re going to do on where those numbers are going to be placed.”

According to the Sports Business Journal, instead of the number decal being placed in the middle of the car, it will be moved forward in order to leave a larger space open for sponsors to display their branding and logos more prominently.

Here’s a mock up of what it might look like on Alex Bowman’s #48 car:

Fox Sports racing analyst Larry McReynolds thinks the shift of the numbers makes sense:

“I’m a traditionalist and I like the number in the center of the door, but after seeing the NextGen car, I understand the need to slide it forward.

I think it’s a necessity to do it to give sponsors the space and value they need, and without the sponsors, we’d have to close up shop.

I think by halfway through next season, we’ll wonder why we ever had the number on the door… to be honest, when I was racing, I wouldn’t have cared if the number was on the door, up front or on top, my only concern was making the car go fast.”

He could be right, and he obviously knows way more about racing than I do, so I’m anxious to see how it all plays out next season.

An announcement on the final decision is expected soon, so it looks like it’s only a matter of time until it’s official.

Does anyone else have this stuck in their head now?

Comments / 3

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

65K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Mcreynolds
Person
Alex Bowman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Racing#Cars#Decals#Gen6#Fordmustang#Chevy#Lefty#Fox Sports#Nextgen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

NASCAR Decides On Punishment For Kyle Busch After Pace Car Incident

Kyle Busch apparently will not be penalized for his actions Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. During caution laps after his early controversial wreck in the Foxwoods 301, Busch multiple times bumped into the rear of the pace car. Competition officials later said the incident would be addressed in Tuesday’s penalty report.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Kurt Busch in 2022

Speculation is heating up about the future of Kurt Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series. Where will he end up in the 2022 season?. Kurt Busch is in a contract year with Chip Ganassi Racing as the driver of the #1 Chevrolet after signing a two-year extension at the end of his first season with the team back in 2019, and he does not currently have anything solidified for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
MotorsportsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Did NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Get Arrested In The Bahamas On Vacation?

NASCAR is on a rare two-week break while NBC broadcasts this year’s Olympic games. And nobody is enjoying the vacation time more than Kyle Busch. Kyle is taking the opportunity to spend some time with family and friends down in the Bahamas. So far we’ve already got videos of Kyle twerking to “Pretty Fly For a White Guy.” Things I didn’t expect to see today: -Kyle Busch twerking -Kyle Busch twerking to The Offspring pic.twitter.com/3Vr6OhxjUU — jules☀️ (@jul13_48) July 21, […] The post Did NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Get Arrested In The Bahamas On Vacation? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR’s biggest ‘secret’ for 2022 can finally be announced

The biggest “secret” of NASCAR silly season is all but official, with all the pieces in place. Now we just wait for the confirmation. If it wasn’t a done deal already, it certainly is now. Now all we have to do is wait for Brad Keselowski to be confirmed as not only a driver but a co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing — actually, Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing — for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: New manufacturer closer than we think?

NASCAR has shown that they planning for the future in all aspects of the sport, and it seems that they are not slowing down. The 2021 NASCAR season has seen quite a bit of change throughout the sport, not only in all three national series from a competition standpoint but in terms of the business aspect as a whole. The Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series have all seen new schedules with new tracks in new cities.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

Jimmie Johnson already considering NASCAR return?

Jimmie Johnson admitted that if the right opportunity arises, he could find himself back competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has been done competing full-time in the Cup Series since he made his final start behind the wheel of the #48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway last November, retiring after 19 seasons with 83 race wins.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Full Watkins Glen starting lineup, betting odds

The formula set the starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. Who are the betting favorites to win the Go Bowling at The Glen?. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the penultimate road course race and the 23rd of 26 overall races on the 2021 regular season schedule this Sunday following two weekends off for the Summer Olympics.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott issued major penalty after New Hampshire

Chase Elliott and the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team have been issued a major penalty following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott scored 32 points in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with finishes of third and sixth place in the first two stages and an 18th place finish in the race.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Dale Earnhardt Jr thanks NASCAR fanbase for not letting him get fired

Dale Earnhardt Jr spent 19 years in the NASCAR Cup Series. He collected 26 wins along the way but there were a few dry spells along the way. In 2008, Earnhardt Jr made a bold decision to make the move from the team his father built (for him). He asked for painted side-skirts and signed with Hendrick Motorsports, arguably the hottest team in the sport.
MotorsportsFingerLakes1

NASCAR race car cost breakdown

At some point after watching NASCAR races, you may start fantasizing about getting behind the wheel of these lightning-fast automobiles and being a racer someday. However, you might be put off by the steep asking prices of these types of super-fast cars. So what should be your budget regarding stock cars for sale? In this article, we break down the cost of Auckland stock cars so you have a better idea of how much you should be armed with before you hit those oval tracks at the Daytona International Speedway.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”

With the next IndyCar round, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, being held at a new venue in Nashville, the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver was asked if all his rivals’ unfamiliarity there would help to level the playing field for him. “I do feel like it could be helpful...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Top 5 free agents for the 2022 season

With silly season well underway, who are the top five drivers without contracts to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season?. Several NASCAR Cup Series drivers entered 2021 with contracts to compete in the 2022 season and perhaps beyond. Others have since signed new deals to continue on with their current teams past the conclusion of the 2021 season, including Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. with Joe Gibbs Racing and Alex Bowman with Hendrick Motorsports.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Is there a new ‘worst kept’ secret for 2022?

With Ross Chastain set to move to Trackhouse Racing Team for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, is Kurt Busch’s destination a foregone conclusion?. Just over a month after announcing that they will be acquiring Chip Ganassi Racing after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, Trackhouse Racing Team confirmed that Ross Chastain is set to join the team as their second driver next year.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

New ownership movement in NASCAR embraces the sport's future

Perhaps it is only fitting. The Next Gen car rolls into NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2022 with an expanding group of Next Gen team owners; from a successful 40-year old entrepreneur to former drivers and current competitors to an NBA legend and a Grammy winner - all creating a new-look ownership landscape in the sport’s premier series.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Roars With Cobra Jet Engine Swap

This Mustang Boss from 1970 has a lot of custom touches to it. One of the most highly desired Mustangs to emerge from the muscle car era is the old-school cool Boss 302. Purpose-built as a Trans Am road-racing qualifier, the Boss Mustang was the brainchild of Larry Shinoda, who is also responsible for the Camaro Z28 as a former GM employee. One of his first efforts with the Blue Oval was the successful classic Mach 1. Given a short two-year production run, Ford only built 1,628 Boss 302 Mustangs for 1969 and 7,013 cars for 1970. This incredible example of a 1970 Boss 302 Ford Mustang has had a few upgrades and is a great example to start your collection. This particular example shares a 44 year history with the owner.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: ‘Major announcement’ set for next week

Roush Fenway Racing are set to make a “major announcement” this coming Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR Cup Series team announced on Friday that they will be “hosting a major announcement next week regarding the team’s plans for the future”. This announcement is slated to take place at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 20, and is set to occur at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Comments / 3

Community Policy