Mike Tomlin Reveals Preseason Plan For Najee Harris

Harris is listed as the Steelers' starting running back on their initial depth chart, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. While initial depth charts usually don't carry much weight, it's not very surprising to see Harris listed as the Steelers' top running back after the team selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old has impressed during the first several days of camp, as he's been seen constantly working with the coaching staff during down time and has been effective as a receiver, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports. The 230-pound Alabama standout shouldn't face much competition for the starting job from Benny Snell, Kalen Ballage or Anthony McFarland ahead of the regular season.