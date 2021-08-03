Store opens in Elmwood Village with focus on sustainability

In nature, the end of something signifies the beginning of something else. The same mantra is true for Tracey Wei , who went from an industry known for its wasteful ways, to opening Little Salmon , which offers sustainable products and a personal care and cleaning products refilling station.

The shop started selling products online in March 2021 and opened a retail store July 17 at 230 Lexington Ave. in the Elmwood Village.

The entrepreneur was furloughed from her fashion designer job in New York City at the start of the pandemic and moved in October to Buffalo, where her partner Mike Mahoney is from.

