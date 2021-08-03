County may raise height limit of commercial buildings
In an effort to attract economic development, Hernando County officials may raise the maximum height of commercial buildings from 45 feet to 60 feet. A public hearing on the proposal is slated at 9 a.m. Aug. 9 before the county's Planning and Zoning Commission; if it clears that hurdle it will go before the Hernando County Commission for public hearings Sept. 14 and 28, according to county Planning and Zoning Director Ron Pianta.www.hernandosun.com
