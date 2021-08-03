18606 N. 16th Pl.

Don't miss this adorable totally updated home in SW Wichita! Over 1746 sqr ft completely move in ready includes 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, detached workshop in the backyard and conveniently located minutes from 235.The formal living room takes you into the kitchen and then into a large family room that accesses the backyard with large deck. The kitchen come equipped with lovely new backsplash and marble look countertops. Keeping with the trends are newly restored two-toned cabinets that include new hardware as well new luxury vinyl tile throughout. and you will enjoy a brand-new stove. The private master suite is completely remodeled, and a full master bath was added with a beautiful new walk-in tile shower, toilet, vanity and mirror. Three other bedrooms are separate from the master and share another totally remodeled second bath with newly tiled tub shower combo, vanity and toilet as well. All baths and laundry room are covered in new luxury vinyl tile and all bedrooms have new carpet throughout. You will enjoy the separate laundry just off the kitchen that also houses a brand-new electrical panel. Off the laundry/mud room you will find a one car attached garage with new garage door and concrete floor. The backyard is fully fenced backyard and has a newly sided storage shed/workshop with electrical throughout. There are so many more new updates including beautiful new neutral interior paint throughout, newly polished original hardwood floors, new windows throughout most rooms, new bedroom doors throughout, new ceiling fans and fixtures, new thermostat and humidifier controls and much, much, more. This home really is a must see!