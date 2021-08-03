Cancel
Real Estate

18606 N. 16th Pl.

oucampus.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article4 BEDROOM PLUS LOFT WITH POOL IN GATED COMMUNITY - Eaglepoint gated community cul-de-sac lot home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms w/LOFT in 2,259 SF w/vaulted ceilings, skylights, 2-car garage & mountain views. Beautiful custom plantation shutters in living room .Open floor plan w/huge family room overlooks backyard. Entertainer’s island kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher & built-in microwave. Upgraded pull-out shelving in kitchen cabinets & pantry. Spacious LOFT area & lots of additional closet space. Double door entry to master bedroom has walk-in closet; master bathroom has separate tub & master shower. Tile in all the right places, s. Inside laundry w/ washer/dryer included. 2-car garage with attached cabinets. Private low-maintenance backyard, N/S exposure, synthetic grass area, extended patio areas & covered patio. Hot tub conveys as is and tenant is responsible for care if using. Super LOCATION close to EVERYTHING - shopping, restaurants & expressways! Next to North Canyon high school and close to Desert Ridge. Pool service included. . Sorry, no pets/assistive animals only. $2795 security dep, $300 cleaning dep, 150 admin/rekey fee, 1st mo rent. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2.3% CITY RENTAL TAX MONTHLY.

www.oucampus.org

Economy
Real Estate
Real EstateAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $475,000

FORMER MODEL HOME!!! ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS..RARE LISTING FOR GLEN EYRE AT MAYS LANDING .. Truly magnificent home built without compromise. Walk up to this open front porch and into a masterpiece, double crown molding and hardwood floors throughout. Powder room, Dining room with wainscoting, formal living room with french doors to office/library. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, center island, built in wine rack, 2 pantries, open floor plan to the great room with fireplace and large windows, double staircases, Master bedroom with Tray ceiling, luxurious master bath with granite counters, stunning walk in shower, 3 more massive size bedrooms, with 2 baths Basement has 9 ft ceiling and is finished along with extra storage and powder room. The backyard is total serenity, sit on the deck or down on the pavers, it is tranquility to the max This home checks all the boxes in a gorgeous neighborhood..
MLSmaggieharristeam.com

8505 N 19th N

Location! Location! Location! This gorgeous 3-bedroom / 3-bathroom home is located in a highly desirable area in North McAllen. It features granite counter-tops and plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. As you enter you are warmly welcomed by the large living area featuring windows for natural sunlight throughout and plantation shutters. Schedule your showing appointment!
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $299,900

Very spacious home with 5 BR's & potential for 7 BR's featuring a 2-story cathedral ceiling with balcony overlooking the great room, large kitchen, master bedroom on the main level also with cathedral ceilings, large master bath with double sink, separate bath tub and walk-in shower, and his and hers walk-in closets. The home sits off the road offering privacy with mature landscaping including a circular paved driveway and gazebo. The back deck provides quiet enjoyment surrounded by the wooded backyard. The basement is fully finished with a family room, additional bedroom, full bath as well as a bonus room and additional storage space in the unfinished portion. Fireplaces in both Great Room upstairs and Family Room downstairs add a cozy feel to this well-designed family home.
Waukegan, ILKenosha News.com

5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $214,900

CUTE AS A BUTTON ON THE OUTSIDE! BUT DON'T BE DECIEVED...GIANT THINGS COME IN SMALL PACKAGES!!!! This home is much bigger than it appears!! Tremendous living space inside! Plenty of natural light throughout - and lots of room to spread out for quiet time or to gather together for family time. Living room will hold all of your comfy furniture! Wood Laminate flooring!! Completely open to the exceptionally large kitchen - SS appliances - plenty of cabinets - kitchen island - AND A LARGE PANTRY!! This combined area will accommodate even your largest family gatherings!!! AND you have options - additional LARGE room off kitchen could be Dining Room or Family Room - however it works for you. TWO MAIN FLOOR bedrooms! Previous owner converted 3rd Main Floor bedroom to a laundry room - but could easily be changed back if needed! FULL AND 1/2 BATH ON MAIN AS WELL!!! Two HUGE bedrooms upstairs! You will be able to fit not only your biggest bed but office furniture, comfy chair and TV - LOTS of closet space!!! The entire home is freshly painted in neutral colors!!! Those family gatherings? Easily move to the large back yard out French Doors from kitchen or from Family/Dining Room!! Near a bird sanctuary, a park, and shopping!! This home is perfect for your growing family for years to come! Schedule your showing today!
House Rentoucampus.org

10527 E Fanfol Ln

REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
House Rentoucampus.org

Marcus Holdings LLC dba Stadio 6012 W Oregon Ave

Stadio - Come home to your personal paradise and experience the convenience and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment community. Spacious remodeled townhome has all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new laminate flooring and washer and dryer in unit. Back patio with storage and one covered parking space. We also have a BBQ in the pool area for your enjoyment.
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

3030 N. 7th Street

Beautiful Two Bedroom next to all the amenities and pool view! - Mid-Century Modern Apartment Complex with a touch Palm Spring Resort Style Living!. "Home Of the Famous Bob Hope" *Newly Renovated Apartments with Quartz Counter Tops. *Renovated Community. *Resort Style Luxury Pool with a Splash Pad. *Miniature Golf Course.
House Rentoucampus.org

15645 N 35th Ave

Beautiful Renovated Apartments!! Great Move In Specials!! Stop by or call 602-843-3100 - The Grove has a unique vibe to it with its modern yet comfortable design. You can lounge by our resort-style pool on sun pods, cushions, comfy couches and more! The outdoor fire pit lounge and BBQ area are ideal for spending quality time with your family and friends, or you can kick back in a more intimate setting and unwind after a long day on your private balcony or patio. At The Grove Deer Valley apartments, you can choose from a one, two or three-bedroom apartment layout. Generously sized master bedrooms and spacious living areas are just a part of the package, as each of our floor plans offers distinct possibilities. When it comes to decor, you can unleash your inner designer, as our versatile apartments are ready to bring all your ideas to life. The Grove Deer Valley’s pet friendly atmosphere has taken apartment living to the next level. All our services and facilities have one single purpose, to make you feel at home.
Real Estateoucampus.org

103 E. Colgate Drive

Remodeled Tempe Home - UPGRADED THROUGHOUT! This property has been remodeled from top to bottom in recent years and is better than new. Kitchen features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Wood-look flooring throughout is absolutely beautiful. Take a look, your client will NOT be disappointed. No detail overlooked. Owner seeks a stable long term tenant. All appliances other than washer and dryer are new. Washer/dryer are believed to work well but are not warranted. Ice maker is inoperable. No smoking.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

3534 S Walnut St

Don't miss this adorable totally updated home in SW Wichita! Over 1746 sqr ft completely move in ready includes 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, detached workshop in the backyard and conveniently located minutes from 235.The formal living room takes you into the kitchen and then into a large family room that accesses the backyard with large deck. The kitchen come equipped with lovely new backsplash and marble look countertops. Keeping with the trends are newly restored two-toned cabinets that include new hardware as well new luxury vinyl tile throughout. and you will enjoy a brand-new stove. The private master suite is completely remodeled, and a full master bath was added with a beautiful new walk-in tile shower, toilet, vanity and mirror. Three other bedrooms are separate from the master and share another totally remodeled second bath with newly tiled tub shower combo, vanity and toilet as well. All baths and laundry room are covered in new luxury vinyl tile and all bedrooms have new carpet throughout. You will enjoy the separate laundry just off the kitchen that also houses a brand-new electrical panel. Off the laundry/mud room you will find a one car attached garage with new garage door and concrete floor. The backyard is fully fenced backyard and has a newly sided storage shed/workshop with electrical throughout. There are so many more new updates including beautiful new neutral interior paint throughout, newly polished original hardwood floors, new windows throughout most rooms, new bedroom doors throughout, new ceiling fans and fixtures, new thermostat and humidifier controls and much, much, more. This home really is a must see!
House Rentoucampus.org

12210 E. Desert Cove Ave.

North east scottsdale home with pool - Nice 4 bed 2.5 bath home with pool close to desert mountain high school. In a great neighborhood. Close to shopping. has 2 living rooms, a nice size kitchen and 3 car garage. Off shea blvd so easy access to 101. Send a message to set a time to view. No evictions please. time on job and rental income will be main factors in determining approval.
Davidson, NCIndependent Tribune

5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,490,000

Another much sought after Estate home being built by Award Winning builder Alan Simonini Homes. Narrow Passage offers 37 of it's 59 acres as "designated conservation" space w/fields, streams & protected wetlands. A short bike or walk to River Run, Davidson College & Davidson Town Center. This Transitional style Open Concept home offers a warm & tasteful mix of Brick, Fiber Cement & Shingle exterior finishes to welcome you in. Open Kitchen, Dining and Great Room space. Great Room w/beamed ceilings and fpl. Off the Great Room is a covered Terrace w/a 2nd fpl which allows for add'l. entertaining space. Main level Flex space can be utilized as an office. Owner's Suite w/adjoining luxurious bath and large walk in closet. Spacious Laundry room and Mudroom along with a 3 car garage; complete the main level. THe upper level holds 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a Bonus Room and a Loft for added living space. Walk in attic storage as well. Everything you have come to expect in a Simonini built home.
Goochland, VARichmond.com

1615 Reed Marsh Pl, Goochland, VA 23063

TOUR OUR MODEL HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - To be built - Meet the Siena- a favorite floor plan of Boone homeowners. Walk into the Siena and experience a true, open concept floor plan with flexible dining room, family room, kitchen and breakfast rooms. A 3-car garage is standard on the Siena floor plan, but can be converted to 2-car garage to accommodate a true generational suite with sitting area, bedroom, bathroom and optional wet bar. Upstairs, you will find an open loft with 3-4 bedrooms, including primary suite with expansive, luxury bathroom and 2 oversized closets and access to laundry room.
Real Estateoucampus.org

Paradise Foothills Apartment Homes

Paradise Foothills is a unique achievement in apartment living, offering an exceptional blend of natural, Southwestern beauty and modern, day-to-day convenience. Nestled in the breathtaking Phoenix Mountain Preserve, Paradise Foothills is a tranquil retreat-yet minutes from the places and things that make life in the Valley so rewarding, designed with a level of style, comfort and quality that will please the most demanding taste. Five attractive 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans enable you to choose the apartment that's that's just right for you. You'll find that Paradise Foothills is no ordinary place to live and each day is filled with never ending discovery.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2816 Brandon Creek Pl, Henrico, VA 23233

Location, Location, Location... Welcome Home to 2816 Brandon Creek Place located in the neighborhood of Copperas Creek. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been totally updated throughout the inside. Updates include: New LVP flooring throughout, Fresh Paint throughout, new Stainless Steel Appliances, New Bathroom Counter-tops, New Fixtures, and New Granite. The Roof is less than four years old as well. Located within highly rated Henrico County Public Schools, the home is also within minutes to Short Pump and major highways (64 and 295). Don't miss seeing this wonderful home!
Chester, VARichmond.com

11305 Ludgate Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Wow! This gorgeous home in Chester is everything you are looking for with 1-level living. The roof was just replaced last year! The kitchen has been renovated over the last two years to include new granite countertops, a large island, and new stainless-steel appliances! As you enter the home from the covered front porch, you will step into the large living room and immediately notice the beautiful hardwood floors and grand open floor plan. Directly off of the living room is the renovated kitchen and the primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and private full bath. Down the hallway past the kitchen you will run into the additional two bedrooms, second full bath, and laundry/mud room which flows into the attached garage. Do you enjoy entertaining?? This home is perfect as the large living room and kitchen opens directly to the screened-in deck which leads to an open deck and huge fenced-in backyard. The extended backyard includes a shed and plenty of trees to provide you with a private oasis.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

216 E 16th Street

Spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bath ranch with fully finished basement. This beautiful home has many updates, to include newer flooring, large living room, and large kitchen. The basement has been recently refinished to include; 3 additional conforming bedrooms, a bonus room, laundry room, and another full bathroom. This is an absolutely great family home! For more information or to schedule a personal tour please contact Kelly Niemczyk with Prestige Realty & Associates Evolution Partners at 785-375-8300.
Real Estateoucampus.org

278 N Hudson Pl

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tradition is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tradition is available for immediate move in! Home has been completely redone. It has a nice open floor plan and features granite counter tops through out, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan in Master, covered patio, and rock backyard. Property is conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

