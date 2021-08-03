Cancel
House Rent

14023 N 130th Dr

oucampus.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in Rancho El Mirage - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house has all the features you would want in rental. Granite counter tops, track lighting, mix of tile and carpet, ceiling fans throughout, HUGE loft upstairs, spacious bedrooms, upgraded fixtures, blinds and a very nice backyard within a quiet cul-de-sac. New interior paint throughout.

www.oucampus.org

#Track Lighting#Contact Western Vistas#Az Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
MLSmaggieharristeam.com

8505 N 19th N

Location! Location! Location! This gorgeous 3-bedroom / 3-bathroom home is located in a highly desirable area in North McAllen. It features granite counter-tops and plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. As you enter you are warmly welcomed by the large living area featuring windows for natural sunlight throughout and plantation shutters. Schedule your showing appointment!
House Rentoucampus.org

10527 E Fanfol Ln

REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

3030 N. 7th Street

Beautiful Two Bedroom next to all the amenities and pool view! - Mid-Century Modern Apartment Complex with a touch Palm Spring Resort Style Living!. "Home Of the Famous Bob Hope" *Newly Renovated Apartments with Quartz Counter Tops. *Renovated Community. *Resort Style Luxury Pool with a Splash Pad. *Miniature Golf Course.
House Rentoucampus.org

Marcus Holdings LLC dba Stadio 6012 W Oregon Ave

Stadio - Come home to your personal paradise and experience the convenience and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment community. Spacious remodeled townhome has all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new laminate flooring and washer and dryer in unit. Back patio with storage and one covered parking space. We also have a BBQ in the pool area for your enjoyment.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

436 N Terrace Dr

Make this beautiful Colonial Style Home in College Hill your home!! Rich grained hardwood floors flow through the main floor. The home features a gorgeous foyer with grand wooden staircase. Large living area that centered around a decorative fireplace. Attached is a beautiful sun room that opens up to the backyard through french doors, perfect for entertaining or BBQ'ing!!!!! The main floor also features a large formal dining room, separate guest 1/2 bath and an updated Kitchen featuring stainless steal appliances and fabulous pantry with rollout shelving. Upstairs features 3 large bedrooms. The Master Suite is to die for it looks out and onto your private balcony perfect for morning coffee and has a fabulous en suite with double vanity sink huge shower, and massive closet. Ask Alexa to turn on and off the shower!! The backyard features an additional paved outdoor living space and an oversized detached 2 car garage.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1220 N LAKEVIEW DR

Charming 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home located in Derby! The exterior features a wood back deck, a large concrete patio and a fully fenced back yard. There is an over-sized two car detached garage and a storage shed as well. Inside is a nice living room with hardwood floors and plenty of natural light! Next is the spacious kitchen with ample solid wood cabinetry and laminate countertops. All appliances are included! There is a great eat-in space with a sliding door that leads to the back patio. Don't miss the spacious family room with tongue and groove wood ceilings and wood paneling! There is also an office/bonus room with washer/dryer hookups, which are included! On the other side of the home, you will find 3 bedrooms and a bathroom with a tub/shower combination. Several updates have been done such as a new breaker box in the kitchen, garage (rewired) and shed have their own electric and breaker boxes, the garage and shed were repainted in 2020, new HVAC installed in 2014 & warranties included.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

1413 N Shadow Rock Dr

This Beautiful Custom Built Fahsholtz Home can be yours. This one of a kind gem is now on the market in the coveted Shadow Rock addition! You must see this home to appreciate all the fine details. Located on a .44 acre lot in a cul-de-sac makes this a rare find. Open concept with main floor Master suite, his and hers walk in closets and the double sink master bathroom is like being at the spa! The laundry room is conveniently located by the garage door and connected to the master bath. The kitchen features a large island, granite countertops and all custom cabinets. The walk-in pantry features shelves with plug-ins so you can keep the microwave, coffee maker and other items out of eyesight of the kitchen. There is also a desk/butlers pantry attached. The dining room is surrounded by windows and leads to a cover deck. The deck is made of the weather durable Trex Decking is covered with ceiling fan, has 2-way fireplace and features a water spigot. The other side of the fireplace is shared with a beautiful living room. The main floor also has a 2nd bedroom with bathroom. The basement is a haven for guest and/or children. Each of the 2 large bedrooms have walk-in closets and an attached 10 x 11 study/sitting area. The family room is spacious with plenty of room to watch tv and play games. The bar area includes a full size dishwasher, garbage disposal and area for a full size refrigerator. The bathroom features a double sink granite vanity. Don't forget to look at the spacious storage area with built in shelving. Hurry...this gem will not be on the market long!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

1701 N Cleary Ln

Create instant equity! With roughed in walls, newly finished bathroom and 1 bedroom, there would be several options for easily adding finished sq'. Add a large family room, or another bedroom to make this a 4 bedroom home. The huge fenced yard allows endless possibilities; add a pool, covered patio and outdoor kitchen for enjoyment and amazing future resell value! The existing large shed will give plenty of space for your storage needs. Not only is this home in the Goddard school system, this is a great neighborhood with amenities including 2 large fishing ponds. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
MLSmaggieharristeam.com

916 N Yale

This home is move-in ready! It features an open concept with a split bedroom floor plan, it consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. The backyard features a covered patio and privacy fence. The landscape is well maintained and has a sprinkler system. Listing by...
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

1015 N Pine St

Welcome Home to Opportunity at 1015 N Pine! Come take a tour of this two bedroom, two bathroom bungalow that features a finished basement with three additional bonus rooms that can easily be made into official bedrooms by the new owners adding instant equity by making this a five bedroom home. The basement also features the second full bathroom, laundry, and additional living room. Upstairs features a large living room with an abundance of natural light throughout, semi-formal dining area adjacent to the living room with an additional eat-in space in the kitchen. Out back features a large stone patio perfect for entertaining or relaxing, newer storage shed, and a privacy fence surrounding the low maintenance yard. The single car attached garage has plenty of room to tinker around and is conveniently located next to the alley. Schedule your private tour today to see how you can customize this home and make it your own!
Real Estatemaggieharristeam.com

4312 N 28th

INNER-CITY STUNNER! If position and style are important to you, you cant go past this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. This property offers 1808 square feet, 2 dining areas, split bedrooms, a laundry room, as well as an extra room/office. There is plenty of bedroom and casual living space for your enjoyment. Cook up a storm in this classy kitchen with the dining areas on both sides for convenience. The main bedroom is generously proportioned and offers a private commote, stand up shower and a garden tub made for relaxation. Attractive home, attractive price. Organize a viewing today.
Mequon, WIMATC Times

11127 N. Weston Drive

TWO Month Free Rent Special Going On NOW! Come Tour West House at Foxtown Featuring First Class Amenities/ High-End Features. - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter. West House at Foxtown presents effortless living in one of Wisconsin's premier neighborhoods. The development offers one to three-bedroom spacious layouts. Enjoy the comfort and conveniences of apartment amenities while preserving and enjoying the North Shore way of living. Conveniently located next to Foxtown Brewery and Interurban Bike Trail, across the street from Mequon Public Market. In close proximity to Café Hollander and many other shops & restaurants.
Real Estateoucampus.org

11824 N 144th Dr

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a fenced pool in Mountain Gate is available for immediate move in ! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a fenced pool and spa in Mountain Gate is available for immediate move in! Weekly pool service is included in monthly rent. This home has many, many upgrades! Home features formal dining and living room, den/office, upstairs game room, custom tile, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in gourmet kitchen which includes a huge island, extended cabinets, and gas stove. Home also features large laundry room with cabinets and a laundry shoot, ceiling fans through out, 4 car tandem garage, RV gate, separate tub and shower and twin sinks in master bath, and a barbeque and fireplace in the over sized backyard. Property is in a gated community with a huge park in the middle, and is near schools, shopping, restaurants and highway access.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2036 N Dragonfly Dr

This home is in a great location with four bedrooms total, three upstairs and one in the finished basement. Inside you'll find an open floor plan in the kitchen and living area. Enjoy a private backyard with gorgeous trees among the property. Schedule a showing today! *Listing agent related to seller.*
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

514 N Louise St

Renovated Cottage home in established area of town. Close to downtown, shopping, schools and medical. the original style of the home was maintained with modern updates including stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Three bedroom, two bath or third bedroom located upstairs can be used as a bonus room. Additional Bonus room off the Master bath with extra laundry hookups. At Over 2,100 square feet this is a Great starter home or perfect for a your family. Also can be a great retirement home. Call soon before it's gone.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

2333 N STONEYBROOK CT

Look no further the home you have been waiting for is finally available! You will love coming home to this move in ready two story situated on a private cul-de-sac lot complete with oversized two car garage, fresh neutral paint throughout, a foyer that welcomes each guest, lovely living room with large windows, formal and informal dining areas, light and bright kitchen with Corian counter tops, island, appliances to remain, tile backsplash, and tile flooring. The convenient main floor laundry area features tile flooring and extra cabinet space. Enjoy quality time with family and friends in this main floor family room complete with two story high ceiling, large windows overlooking the backyard, ceiling fan, and gas fireplace with brick surround. Spend peaceful nights in this spacious master suite complete with large windows, fresh neutral decor, carpeting, walk-in closet with built-ins, and private bathroom with whirlpool tub, Corian counter tops, his and her sinks, separate shower, and private commode. This second level also features two spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, and loft area. You will love just hanging out in this fabulous finished basement complete with large rec room with neutral decor, two closets, carpeting, track lighting, full bathroom, spacious fourth bedroom, and ample storage space! Sit back with your morning cup of coffee this Fall out on the screened-in deck with ceiling fan overlooking the private fenced backyard with mature trees and lots of room to run! This home is ready for you to move right in! Welcome Home!
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

133 N DAVIS DR, Danville, VA 24540

Remodeled move in ready home. Home consist of 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Three bedrooms and bath are on the upper level with the kitchen, dining room and living room. Lower level has a family room, bedroom, large closet, bath, laundry room and offers it's own living area. New flooring, consist of hardwoods upstairs and vinyl plank flooring on the lower level. New roof in 2018. New appliances.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

617 N Willow Dr.

Fantastic 2 story located on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees and a large backyard in the desirable Derby school district. New sliding door has just been installed. Two fireplaces to enjoy in the cold winter months. New bamboo flooring was installed in 2017. *This Payment Calculator is intended for...
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

6420 N Randall Dr

PARK CITY turn key charmer This is the adorable home you have been looking for! Imagine getting to own this of your own and not having to deal with a ridiculous landlord anymore Get started building your dreams and equity with home ownership today Come ready with your best and final offer and lets make a deal happen!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

5739 N Woodhaven Lane

Wow! What a find! LAKE FRONT home located on culdesac supporting 6700 sq ft of beauty. Second floor offers 3 large bedrooms with adjoining baths plus loft room that could have multiple uses, ie, office, family room, study. Striking main level gives views from all direction from living room, dining room, hearth room, breakfast room and kitchen. Gourmet's dream kitchen with island, granite countertop, Thermador refrigerator (hidden behind matching cabinet doors), natural gas cooktop and range. Large deck off breakfast room perfect for morning coffee in the "Treehouse" or a smooth glass of wine in the evening. Master bedroom with large master bath and walk in closet. Study, completely engulfed in high end wood panelling, adorned with book shelves, and allows for view from front of house. The tiered lower level is breathtaking entering the first level with wet bar complimented with granite countertops. Complete window view from lower level walks out to lower deck across back of house. Did I forget to mention the natural gas fire pit sitting on composite decking? Extras to mention: Walk in pantry, two fireplaces, see-thru living and hearth room, see-thru master bedroom and bath, laundry room with sink (seller leaving high end washer/dryer, sprinkler system. 135 acre lake offers docks, fishing, 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, basket ball courts, trails. Pictures available Monday.

