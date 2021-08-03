14023 N 130th Dr

This Beautiful Custom Built Fahsholtz Home can be yours. This one of a kind gem is now on the market in the coveted Shadow Rock addition! You must see this home to appreciate all the fine details. Located on a .44 acre lot in a cul-de-sac makes this a rare find. Open concept with main floor Master suite, his and hers walk in closets and the double sink master bathroom is like being at the spa! The laundry room is conveniently located by the garage door and connected to the master bath. The kitchen features a large island, granite countertops and all custom cabinets. The walk-in pantry features shelves with plug-ins so you can keep the microwave, coffee maker and other items out of eyesight of the kitchen. There is also a desk/butlers pantry attached. The dining room is surrounded by windows and leads to a cover deck. The deck is made of the weather durable Trex Decking is covered with ceiling fan, has 2-way fireplace and features a water spigot. The other side of the fireplace is shared with a beautiful living room. The main floor also has a 2nd bedroom with bathroom. The basement is a haven for guest and/or children. Each of the 2 large bedrooms have walk-in closets and an attached 10 x 11 study/sitting area. The family room is spacious with plenty of room to watch tv and play games. The bar area includes a full size dishwasher, garbage disposal and area for a full size refrigerator. The bathroom features a double sink granite vanity. Don't forget to look at the spacious storage area with built in shelving. Hurry...this gem will not be on the market long!