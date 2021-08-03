14023 N 130th Dr

Look no further the home you have been waiting for is finally available! You will love coming home to this move in ready two story situated on a private cul-de-sac lot complete with oversized two car garage, fresh neutral paint throughout, a foyer that welcomes each guest, lovely living room with large windows, formal and informal dining areas, light and bright kitchen with Corian counter tops, island, appliances to remain, tile backsplash, and tile flooring. The convenient main floor laundry area features tile flooring and extra cabinet space. Enjoy quality time with family and friends in this main floor family room complete with two story high ceiling, large windows overlooking the backyard, ceiling fan, and gas fireplace with brick surround. Spend peaceful nights in this spacious master suite complete with large windows, fresh neutral decor, carpeting, walk-in closet with built-ins, and private bathroom with whirlpool tub, Corian counter tops, his and her sinks, separate shower, and private commode. This second level also features two spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, and loft area. You will love just hanging out in this fabulous finished basement complete with large rec room with neutral decor, two closets, carpeting, track lighting, full bathroom, spacious fourth bedroom, and ample storage space! Sit back with your morning cup of coffee this Fall out on the screened-in deck with ceiling fan overlooking the private fenced backyard with mature trees and lots of room to run! This home is ready for you to move right in! Welcome Home!
