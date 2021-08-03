Cancel
UK mulls giving COVID-19 vaccine to teenagers, approval expected next week -The Sun

(Reuters) - Teenagers in Britain aged 16 and 17 will be given the green light for COVID-19 vaccine within days before they head back to schools and colleges in September, The Sun reported here on Tuesday.

UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is poised to give the nod as soon as the weekend, the report added.

“Late teens are some of the most socially active members of society so if we can cut that transmission, it can only be a good thing,” the report quoted a government official as saying.

