Charities

Hospital Hill Run Donation to the Prairie Lakes Caring Club House

midwestmedicaledition.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 12th, 2021 Prairie Lakes Healthcare System held the 24th Annual Hospital Hill Run. Walkers and runners participated to raise money for the Prairie Lakes Healthcare Foundation’s Caring Club House. A generous donation of $3,000 was donated to the Caring Club House. Shown presenting the check are members of the Hospital Hill Run Committee: Dr. Dan Reiffenberger, presenting the check to Lisa Dahl, Executive Director Prairie Lakes Healthcare Foundation, Jessi Eidson. Middle Row is Bonnie Cordell and Sarah Bruning. Back Row is Jennifer Bender.

www.midwestmedicaledition.com

Dan Brown
