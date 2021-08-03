Hospital Hill Run Donation to the Prairie Lakes Caring Club House

WEST JEFFERSON — On Aug. 6-7, members of the Ashe County braved the summer sun to collect donations for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Set up on the center of West Jefferson’s Jefferson Avenue, members of the shriners club asked for collected donations from motorist and passersby. According to the shriner member Larry Hodgson, the club collected nearly $7,000 in donations in 2020, all of which benefited children who had been disabled or burned.