Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

278 N Hudson Pl

oucampus.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tradition is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tradition is available for immediate move in! Home has been completely redone. It has a nice open floor plan and features granite counter tops through out, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan in Master, covered patio, and rock backyard. Property is conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Restaurants#Security Deposit#Tradition#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms#Apartments Houses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $239,900

This oh-so-charming Auburn home is a must-see! The front porch welcomes you & the REAL hardwood floors & beadboard ceilings invite you in. What was a 3rd bedroom is now a formal Dining Room which is open the Living Room. New sliding barn doors add the farmhouse touch & reveal a step-down den that could be an amazing home office. The 2-car attached carport is just off of this room, as well as a super spacious Laundry Room with storage space galore! The Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, real wood cabinetry painted classic white, & new LVP flooring. Check out the HUGE covered porch which overlooks an outdoor oasis of a backyard with a gazebo, pergola, greenhouse, & plenty of outdoor storage--a griller's & gardener's delight! Back inside, check out the master suite with 2 closets, 2 sinks, shower & vanity area. Both bathrooms were recently updated with LVP flooring, new toilets & faucets. Convenient to all things Auburn & I-85. Call today before this rare gem gets away!
MLSmaggieharristeam.com

8505 N 19th N

Location! Location! Location! This gorgeous 3-bedroom / 3-bathroom home is located in a highly desirable area in North McAllen. It features granite counter-tops and plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. As you enter you are warmly welcomed by the large living area featuring windows for natural sunlight throughout and plantation shutters. Schedule your showing appointment!
House Rentoucampus.org

10527 E Fanfol Ln

REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

3030 N. 7th Street

Beautiful Two Bedroom next to all the amenities and pool view! - Mid-Century Modern Apartment Complex with a touch Palm Spring Resort Style Living!. "Home Of the Famous Bob Hope" *Newly Renovated Apartments with Quartz Counter Tops. *Renovated Community. *Resort Style Luxury Pool with a Splash Pad. *Miniature Golf Course.
House Rentoucampus.org

Marcus Holdings LLC dba Stadio 6012 W Oregon Ave

Stadio - Come home to your personal paradise and experience the convenience and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment community. Spacious remodeled townhome has all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new laminate flooring and washer and dryer in unit. Back patio with storage and one covered parking space. We also have a BBQ in the pool area for your enjoyment.
House Rentoucampus.org

12210 E. Desert Cove Ave.

North east scottsdale home with pool - Nice 4 bed 2.5 bath home with pool close to desert mountain high school. In a great neighborhood. Close to shopping. has 2 living rooms, a nice size kitchen and 3 car garage. Off shea blvd so easy access to 101. Send a message to set a time to view. No evictions please. time on job and rental income will be main factors in determining approval.
House Rentoucampus.org

15645 N 35th Ave

Beautiful Renovated Apartments!! Great Move In Specials!! Stop by or call 602-843-3100 - The Grove has a unique vibe to it with its modern yet comfortable design. You can lounge by our resort-style pool on sun pods, cushions, comfy couches and more! The outdoor fire pit lounge and BBQ area are ideal for spending quality time with your family and friends, or you can kick back in a more intimate setting and unwind after a long day on your private balcony or patio. At The Grove Deer Valley apartments, you can choose from a one, two or three-bedroom apartment layout. Generously sized master bedrooms and spacious living areas are just a part of the package, as each of our floor plans offers distinct possibilities. When it comes to decor, you can unleash your inner designer, as our versatile apartments are ready to bring all your ideas to life. The Grove Deer Valley’s pet friendly atmosphere has taken apartment living to the next level. All our services and facilities have one single purpose, to make you feel at home.
Real EstateKenosha News.com

2 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $362,500

New, open concept 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, with den ranch has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. The ''Pathway Series from 'Stepping Stone Homes'' Laurel Model is located in the Prairie Pathways Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room includes a large pantry, upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The basement, with egress window and plumbed for a future bath, is ready for all of your new and exciting ideas. Includes a builder warranty.
Goochland, VARichmond.com

1615 Reed Marsh Pl, Goochland, VA 23063

TOUR OUR MODEL HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - To be built - Meet the Siena- a favorite floor plan of Boone homeowners. Walk into the Siena and experience a true, open concept floor plan with flexible dining room, family room, kitchen and breakfast rooms. A 3-car garage is standard on the Siena floor plan, but can be converted to 2-car garage to accommodate a true generational suite with sitting area, bedroom, bathroom and optional wet bar. Upstairs, you will find an open loft with 3-4 bedrooms, including primary suite with expansive, luxury bathroom and 2 oversized closets and access to laundry room.
Real Estateoucampus.org

Paradise Foothills Apartment Homes

Paradise Foothills is a unique achievement in apartment living, offering an exceptional blend of natural, Southwestern beauty and modern, day-to-day convenience. Nestled in the breathtaking Phoenix Mountain Preserve, Paradise Foothills is a tranquil retreat-yet minutes from the places and things that make life in the Valley so rewarding, designed with a level of style, comfort and quality that will please the most demanding taste. Five attractive 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans enable you to choose the apartment that's that's just right for you. You'll find that Paradise Foothills is no ordinary place to live and each day is filled with never ending discovery.
Chester, VARichmond.com

11305 Ludgate Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Wow! This gorgeous home in Chester is everything you are looking for with 1-level living. The roof was just replaced last year! The kitchen has been renovated over the last two years to include new granite countertops, a large island, and new stainless-steel appliances! As you enter the home from the covered front porch, you will step into the large living room and immediately notice the beautiful hardwood floors and grand open floor plan. Directly off of the living room is the renovated kitchen and the primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and private full bath. Down the hallway past the kitchen you will run into the additional two bedrooms, second full bath, and laundry/mud room which flows into the attached garage. Do you enjoy entertaining?? This home is perfect as the large living room and kitchen opens directly to the screened-in deck which leads to an open deck and huge fenced-in backyard. The extended backyard includes a shed and plenty of trees to provide you with a private oasis.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

2817 Church Creek Pl, Henrico, VA 23233

Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,635 sq. ft., Cape is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in Richmond's highly sought after West End! Ashley Glen neighborhood is conveniently located to 64, 288, Short Pump Town Center, Greengate, shopping, dining, grocery stores, health facilities & hospitals! Family room boasts stunning Brazilian Koa hardwood flooring, gas fireplace w/ brick heart & follows seamlessly into updated eat-in kitchen featuring bay window, tile floor, gray cabinetry w/ soft close doors/drawers, granite counter, tile backsplash, SS appliances, recessed lighting & rear deck access. Two bedrooms w/ neutral color palette, Brazilian Koa HW flooring, laundry & updated bath w/ tile floor & marble vanity complete first floor. Two additional spacious bedrooms on second floor offer Brazillian Koa HW floors, double closets, modern ceiling fans & dormer storage (one room), & renovated center bathroom w/ heated tile floors, tiled glass shower w/ waterfall shower head & Quartz counter. Fully fenced in rear yard w/ large deck, detached storage shed & paved driveway. 2010 roof, 2015 insulated crane siding (lifetime warranty), 2016 HVAC, 2018 encapsulated crawl space, 2020 new circuit breaker.
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

707 Cove Pl

Do not wait on scheduling a time to see this wonderful home! It includes many custom features and is located in a gated community. This open concept 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a large living room with a granite fireplace, a formal dining room or would be a great space for a home office, granite counter tops in the kitchen and tons of storage is a bonus, custom master shower, large bedrooms and beautiful dark wood flooring. HOA dues include year around lawn care and maintenance. Call to schedule your private tour today! You do not want to miss out!
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

545 Highland Pl

Custom built home in gated community. Thoughtfully designed with flexible living and dining spaces, soaring ceilings accented with wood beams, wide plank scraped wood floors, beautiful crowns adorning the windows, and a rock fireplace that extends to the ceiling. Island kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, custom cabinetry and glass tile backsplash. Luxurious owners suite feels like a spa with jacuzzi tub, rock fireplace, tiled shower and tray ceiling. Perfect for entertaining family friends in the oversized bonus room upstairs or outside under the covered patio complete with hibachi grill. Privacy fenced with professional landscaping and a finished shop. This home has it all.
Mechanicsville, VARichmond.com

9157 Sycamore Hill Pl, Hanover, VA 23116

Welcome to 9157 Sycamore Hill Place in the Ashcreek Neighborhood of Mechanicsville, Virginia. This well-maintained colonial sits at the end of a beautiful street tucked into the cul-de-sac, sitting on .40 of an acre & boasting 3678 square feet w/ 5 bedrooms & two and a half baths. Mature landscaping greets you as you pull in the paved driveway, 2 car garage with direct entry into the home. Large eat-in kitchen w/granite and newer appliances. The open floor plan includes a large foyer w/double french doors, a spacious living room that leads to a screened-in porch w/tv and two-tiered decks overlooking a private backyard. Tons of natural light flows into the Formal dining room w/fresh paint. Newer windows (2019) New hardwood floors upstairs (2021). All of the bedrooms are on the 2nd floor and have been freshly painted.! The finished functional third floor could be an additional bedroom(s), bath(s), office space, rec room, and/or homeschool room! Primary Bath with seamless glass shower w/6 shower heads, double vanity & claw foot soaking tub. Loft area/nook with hardwoods and fresh paint upstairs. This beautifully maintained colonial is ready for its next owner(s).
Buckingham County, VARichmond.com

65 Windsor Pl, Buckingham, VA 23921

Welcome to 65 Windsor Place! This NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 bed 2 bath ranch-style home is located in the beautiful and rural Buckingham county. The home features hardwood throughout, and many upgrades such as soft-close cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, and much more. Each bedroom is complete with an overhead fan, large windows, and hardwood flooring. The living room is equipped with a gas fireplace and a built in shelf for a TV. The home also features an attached 2 car finished garage with 12 foot ceilings! The exterior of the home features maintenance free hardie plank siding and trex decking. Don't miss out, come see this amazing home today!
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

635 Parkside Pl NE

Beautiful 3 Level Town home conveniently located close to Minnesota Ave Metro! - Renters Warehouse is proud to present this beautiful 3 level townhouse ready for you to make your home! Quality built with tons of space and natural lighting throughout! Ground-level has an entry foyer/closet and access to a two-car garage with lots of storage! The main level is a huge open living/dining/kitchen space and a cute outdoor/balcony space. Big modern kitchen w/stainless appliances and wonderful island great for preparing meals, and a focal point for people to gather around when entertaining! 3rd level has a fantastic master suite w/2 large closets and a nice private bath, 1 additional large bedroom, full bath, and laundry space. The top floor has a 3rd bedroom and wonderful large living/entertaining space that opens to an incredible roof terrace!!! There’s even a small wet room/bar space so you won’t need to be running all the way downstairs when entertaining guests! Great location just off of Benning Road and 295N close to the Minnesota Ave Metro! $60 application fee For more information and to schedule a showing email us at leasing@rwdcnova.com or call or text Renters Warehouse at (571) 297-2775.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

9100 Pistil Pl, Hanover, VA 23116

This home dazzles while catering to today's active lifestyles. You're greeted by an impressive two-story foyer with cascading waterfall stairs and a view of the formal rooms. The generous kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gourmet island and GAS kitchen creating a cook's paradise. Recess Lighting all over the house.The owners' suite boasts His and Her walk-in closets, and a luxurious newly renovated bath with dual vanity, granite counters, soaking tub, tile shower and water closet. Plenty of space in this home including an incredible walk out basement with open layout and media room. full bathroom in basement. recessed lighting all over the house. For easier cleaning has central vacuum. Freshly painted all floors. Outside, you'll enjoy upgraded landscaping and a maintenance free double level deck and beautiful patio, with build in grill, wine cooler, fire pitch. Enjoy!! this community's excellent amenities including pool, fitness center, clubhouse, walking trails and even walk to school! friendly and welcoming neighborhood is just waiting for you to move in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy