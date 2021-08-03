278 N Hudson Pl

Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,635 sq. ft., Cape is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in Richmond's highly sought after West End! Ashley Glen neighborhood is conveniently located to 64, 288, Short Pump Town Center, Greengate, shopping, dining, grocery stores, health facilities & hospitals! Family room boasts stunning Brazilian Koa hardwood flooring, gas fireplace w/ brick heart & follows seamlessly into updated eat-in kitchen featuring bay window, tile floor, gray cabinetry w/ soft close doors/drawers, granite counter, tile backsplash, SS appliances, recessed lighting & rear deck access. Two bedrooms w/ neutral color palette, Brazilian Koa HW flooring, laundry & updated bath w/ tile floor & marble vanity complete first floor. Two additional spacious bedrooms on second floor offer Brazillian Koa HW floors, double closets, modern ceiling fans & dormer storage (one room), & renovated center bathroom w/ heated tile floors, tiled glass shower w/ waterfall shower head & Quartz counter. Fully fenced in rear yard w/ large deck, detached storage shed & paved driveway. 2010 roof, 2015 insulated crane siding (lifetime warranty), 2016 HVAC, 2018 encapsulated crawl space, 2020 new circuit breaker.
