278 N Hudson Pl

Beautiful Renovated Apartments!! Great Move In Specials!! Stop by or call 602-843-3100 - The Grove has a unique vibe to it with its modern yet comfortable design. You can lounge by our resort-style pool on sun pods, cushions, comfy couches and more! The outdoor fire pit lounge and BBQ area are ideal for spending quality time with your family and friends, or you can kick back in a more intimate setting and unwind after a long day on your private balcony or patio. At The Grove Deer Valley apartments, you can choose from a one, two or three-bedroom apartment layout. Generously sized master bedrooms and spacious living areas are just a part of the package, as each of our floor plans offers distinct possibilities. When it comes to decor, you can unleash your inner designer, as our versatile apartments are ready to bring all your ideas to life. The Grove Deer Valley’s pet friendly atmosphere has taken apartment living to the next level. All our services and facilities have one single purpose, to make you feel at home.