Crews Continue to Strengthen and Build Containment Lines on Cougar Rock Complex Fires East of Elk River, Fires 63% Contained
Elk River - Firefighters took advantage of decreased fire activity yesterday to build more containment line throughout the Cougar Rock Complex fires located mainly to the east and northeast of Elk River. As of Tuesday morning, August 3, the total area of the ten fires in the Cougar Rock Complex remains at an estimated 8,079 acres and 63% contained.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
