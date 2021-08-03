Containment on Snake River Complex Improves to 90%

FRUITLAND - It has been over a week since the search for missing 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan began in the southern Idaho city of Fruitland. "I have to tell you that I spent my entire childhood in the neighborhood where Michael went missing. My children are growing up here. My law enforcement partners are mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, or friends of children just like Michael. We are all in and we are committed to finding Michael," said Fruitland Chief of Police J.D. Huff in a statement on Wednesday.