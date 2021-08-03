Containment on Snake River Complex Improves to 90%
WAHA - On Tuesday, August 3, fire officials provided an update on the Snake River Complex, located about 20 miles south of Lewiston. As of Monday morning, containment of the Snake River Complex has improved to 90% as crews continue to aggressively mop up and patrol existing containment lines. There was no reported growth outside of containment lines Sunday, and the Complex remains at an estimated 109,444 acres.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
