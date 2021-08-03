Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ID

Containment on Snake River Complex Improves to 90%

Posted by 
Big Country News
Big Country News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WAHA - On Tuesday, August 3, fire officials provided an update on the Snake River Complex, located about 20 miles south of Lewiston. As of Monday morning, containment of the Snake River Complex has improved to 90% as crews continue to aggressively mop up and patrol existing containment lines. There was no reported growth outside of containment lines Sunday, and the Complex remains at an estimated 109,444 acres.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake River#Containment#Road Closures#Fish#Deer Creek#Waha#Actions Firefighters#Tfr#Uas#Blm#Nez Perce Tribe#Usfs#Winchester Volunteer Fd#Nez Perce County
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ID
Related
Elk River, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Containment of Cougar Rock Complex Drops to 42%

ELK RIVER - According to an update from fire officials provided Thursday morning, August 5, the total area of the ten fires part of the Cougar Rock Complex east of Elk River remains at 8,079 acres after no recent growth. On Wednesday, containment of the fires in the Complex decreased from 63 to 42 percent due to better mapping and containment calculations.
Posted by
Big Country News

Deer Found Dead in Kamiah Area Being Tested For Diseases By Idaho Fish & Game

KAMIAH - Based on continuing reports of dead deer, Idaho Fish and Game officials estimate between 50 to 100 whitetails have died near the Kamiah area due to unknown circumstances. Idaho Fish and Game wildlife staff are working on testing the dead animals to confirm the cause of death. At this time, tests have come back negative for both Bluetongue and Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD).
AccidentsPosted by
Big Country News

Storm Theatre Complex Fires Grow 871 Acres Tuesday, Now Estimated at Over 21,000 Combined Acres

POWELL, ID - On Wednesday, August 4, the U.S. Forest Service provided their daily update on the multiple fires deemed as the Storm Theatre Complex, including the Storm Creek Fire located 9 miles southeast of Powell, ID. As of Wednesday morning, the fires in the Complex were estimated at a combined 21,336 acres after reportedly growing by 871 acres since Tuesday.
Latah County, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Leland Complex Update: Containment of Sand Mountain Fire Jumps Significantly to 82%

JULIAETTA - On Tuesday, August 3, the Eastern Area Type 2 Incident Management Gold Team commanding the Leland Complex Fires provided an update on fire growth and containment operations of the Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek Fires. As of Tuesday morning, containment on the Sand Mountain Fire has grown significantly from 58% on Monday to now 82%, while containment on the Johnson Creek Fire has grown to 63%. The Leland Complex was last estimated at a combined 3,492 acres.
Clearwater County, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Health Advisory Issued For Elk Creek Reservoir in Clearwater County Due to Presence of Harmful Algal Bloom

ELK RIVER - In cooperation with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the Idaho North Central District of Public Health has issued a health advisory due to the presence of a harmful algal bloom at Elk Creek Reservoir, located in Clearwater County. Recent samples taken indicate concentrations of toxin-producing blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) present that may cause illness to humans and animals.
Dixie, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Containment of Dixie Fire Drops to 12 Percent

DIXIE - The Dixie Fire has grown to 42,751 acres. Officials say east winds over the weekend caused the fire to jump containment lines in the northern portion of the fire, bumping containment down from 30% to 12% as of late Sunday. Ridgetop winds picked up Saturday afternoon along the...
Idaho StatePosted by
Big Country News

Search Enters Second Week For Missing Southern Idaho 5-Year-Old

FRUITLAND - It has been over a week since the search for missing 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan began in the southern Idaho city of Fruitland. "I have to tell you that I spent my entire childhood in the neighborhood where Michael went missing. My children are growing up here. My law enforcement partners are mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, or friends of children just like Michael. We are all in and we are committed to finding Michael," said Fruitland Chief of Police J.D. Huff in a statement on Wednesday.
EnvironmentPosted by
Big Country News

Containment of Dixie Fire Remains at 30%, Fire Remains "Very Active"

DIXIE, ID - On Sunday, August 1, the Type 3 Northern Rockies (NR) Team managing the Dixie and Jumbo Fires provided an update on fire growth and containment operations. According to the update, the Dixie and Jumbo fires remain 30% contained and are estimated at a combined 44,789 acres. Updated acreage was not provided, however the Dixie Fire remains 'very active' and acres are expected to increase following the next infrared flight over the fires.
Elk River, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Cougar Rock Complex Fires Grow to Over 8,000 Combined Acres, Updated Mapping Estimates Complex at 61% Contained

ELK RIVER - Overnight infrared mapping of the Cougar Rock Complex has provided updated acreage for the five fires that remain active in the Complex: Scott, Butte Creek, Benton Ridge, Goat Creek and Hobbit. As of Sunday morning, the total area of the fires in the Cougar Rock Complex are estimated at 8,079 acres with 61% containment after growing by 652 acres since the previous update. On Saturday, containment was reported at 63%.
Juliaetta, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek Fires Hold Through Critical Weather Day Friday, Last Estimated at 3,455 Acres and 67% Contained

JULIAETTA - On Saturday, July 31, the Eastern Area Type 2 Incident Management Gold Team commanding the Leland Complex Fires provided an update on fire growth and containment operations of the Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek Fires. As of Saturday morning, the Leland Complex Fires were last estimated at a combined 3,455 acres and 67% contained after both fires held through what fire officials called a critical weather day Friday.
Elk River, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Fires Near Elk River 63 Percent Contained

ELK RIVER - Smoke cleared enough to allow firefighting aircraft to fly over the Cougar Rock Complex of fires on Thursday. The 10 remaining fires in the complex are burning mainly to the east and northeast of Elk River. The total area of the fires in the Cougar Rock Complex...

Comments / 0

Community Policy