Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Create an artful, treasured experience: Tout Le Fromage

By Partner Content
hvmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn artist since childhood, Sydney creates edible works of stunning art in her cheese and charcuterie boards that she likes to call “Grazing Gardens.” She serves clients in all areas of New York, and also travels to New Jersey and Connecticut. She will happily travel to your event a few hours before it begins and build the charcuterie boards on-site to ensure that everything is perfectly and delicately styled — and is as fresh as it possibly can be. She often fills her boards with cheese and produce sourced from local farms. Sydney’s artistic vision extends beyond charcuterie boards; she beautifully styles floral pieces and pairs cocktails and wines, too. Contact her today to book any monumental event where you envision your guests gathering together for an unforgettable experience.

hvmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Fromage#Tout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Inside the Studio Where Artist Kennedy Yanko Creates Her Surreal Sculptures

“I realized I could create worlds with my art when I was 15,” says artist Kennedy Yanko. Those worlds consist of dreamy sculptures and installations made out of paint skins (thick layers of dried paint) and repurposed metals which she finds in scrap yards up and down the East Coast. “I like to explore how our relationship to our experiences—to our thoughts and sensations—can reveal truths about ourselves and our worlds,” says Yanko. The St. Louis-born, Brooklyn-based artist recently completed a residency at Miami’s Rubell museum, where she focused on making her paint skin work “bigger and more luscious,” she says. “I had the space and support to work at a scale that my heart’s always wanted to, which gave me the confidence to go big going forward.” Her works can stretch 15 feet wide and 20 feet tall.
Food & DrinksABC 4

Create beautiful nature and fine-art inspired cakes

Jehonna Kane, owner and cake designer of Maile Cake Design, visited our set today to present us with artful, delicious cakes. We absolutely raved over them!. Jehonna Kane has a background in multimedia arts, with a focus on a palette knife and brushwork. Her cake designs are a marriage between good flavors and the fine arts and are mainly inspired by nature.
Visual Artkcapplauds.net

No script creates funny Performance Art

When words fail me, this reviewer wrestles for any words to describe a humorous entry in the 2021 Fringe Festival that has no script, no words, and allows a comic performance to stretch into the absurd. “Brian Feldman produces, directs, and stars in a film adaptation of one of his...
Cornville, AZSedona Red Rock News

Cornville man creates art from the wild

A game called Jumanji has a life of its own — an ancient game where the primitive spirit of the jungle can leap out and take hold of your world. “Jumanji,” the 1995 film starring Robin Williams, centered on a supernatural board game that releases jungle hazards upon its players with every turn they take.
Boston, MAWicked Local

Art Matters: Observation 76 on a Culinary Art Experience, part 3

Most of the observations in this column have revolved around the visual arts with frequent nods to the importance of all art forms, which includes music, drama, literature and today a nod to culinary art and a story about a unique dining experience I had a few years back, one I’ve been meaning to document (retell, describe) for a while. Last time began with the decision to go to a champagne tasting and continued with a description of the first four courses of six (passed hors d’oeuvres, two appetizer courses-Meyer lemon tart with osetra caviar, house smoked salmon millefeuille and the fish course- French dover sole roulade with fricassee of white and green asparagus and snow peas.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Experience a tribute to WNC art and history July 31

Haywood County natives Charles Miller and Earl Lanning have roots firmly entrenched in Smoky Mountain soil. Both men can trace their family tree in Western North Carolina back to the Revolutionary War era and both had ancestors who fought in the 1776 Rutherford Campaign and at the Battle of Kings Mountain.
Books & LiteratureRiverside Press Enterprise

A treasured box of old letters sheds light on past experiences

It is as if I drift between two worlds, the one of more than 80 years ago and the one of my present life. This drifting is the way you feel when you are engrossed in reading a good book and its characters follow you right out of the book, weaving themselves into your thoughts until you must reluctantly bid them goodbye at novel’s end.
Visual ArtLa Crosse Tribune

Taking the kids: And a brand-new way to experience art

Anyone who has tried to interest and show kids Great Art knows they may not always respond the way you’d like, or even expect. That’s true even at Van Gogh Alive, the world’s most visited multi-sensory experience, which has attracted more than 8 million visitors around the world in 65 cities on six continents in the past decade. It has now just opened outside Denver, presented by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in partnership with Grande Experiences and will be here through September in the hangar at Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace, a historic refurbished airline hangar turned event space, home to more than 50 independent Colorado venues for food, drink and shops.
New Haven Register

Experience the arts and shopping in the Hudson Valley

It’s no surprise the Hudson Valley is having a moment. Stretching from Westchester to Albany, this once-sleepy region of New York has had an awakening of sorts, with an influx of shops, arts meccas and boutique places to stay that fuse metropolitan culture with a bucolic setting. Great for:. Art...
Visual Artthedailytexan.com

The Beyond Van Gogh Experience changes art, creating an innovative exhibit

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the July 20 flipbook. Lights dance around the room, creating the scenes of Van Gogh’s gardens on the walls and floor. Each viewer appears to become a flower in his masterpiece as the lights hit them. Special education sophomore Emmilia Krone said she stood there for an hour, completely captivated.
KidsMonroe Evening News

Children learn art skills, create friendships at ALCC art camp

The Opportunity Center at Arthur Lesow Community Center (ALCC) is hosting eight weeks of summer camp for children in the community. The camps - which started June 14 - run for eight weeks and are offered for free to children in the community. Each week, the camp takes on a...
Morristown, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Kids can create art at historical museum

Dig it! Plant it! Eat it! is an in-person program for children ages 3 – 5 in which children create art with Macculloch Hall Historical Museum visiting artist Lisa Madson. The program runs 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Aug. 7, 14 and 21. The museum is located at...
New York City, NYthegentlemansjournal.com

Scenes of New York City

I love New York. I’ve always loved New York. In fact, I’ve been obsessed with America for years. The Gold Rush. Cowboys. Skyscrapers. I’d been intrigued by the place ever since Listening to ‘Manhattan’ by Ella Fitzgerald in the car with my mum when I was about nine. I’d never been there of course, and I didn’t go until I was 20. By then, I felt I had a deep connection with the city built up from years of obsessing over it.
Champaign, ILsmilepolitely.com

The Rec Club to feature immersive sound healing and arts experience on August 13th

Get ready to reconnect. The Rec Club, downtown Champaign's new arts collective and hip event hotspot, will be hosting The Mothership Experience on August 13th. Featuring sound bath practitioner Amanda Wallace and musician William Gold, The Mothership Experience will include an immersive healing sound bath, tarot readings, live art, food and beverages, and lots more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy