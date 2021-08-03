Create an artful, treasured experience: Tout Le Fromage
An artist since childhood, Sydney creates edible works of stunning art in her cheese and charcuterie boards that she likes to call “Grazing Gardens.” She serves clients in all areas of New York, and also travels to New Jersey and Connecticut. She will happily travel to your event a few hours before it begins and build the charcuterie boards on-site to ensure that everything is perfectly and delicately styled — and is as fresh as it possibly can be. She often fills her boards with cheese and produce sourced from local farms. Sydney’s artistic vision extends beyond charcuterie boards; she beautifully styles floral pieces and pairs cocktails and wines, too. Contact her today to book any monumental event where you envision your guests gathering together for an unforgettable experience.hvmag.com
