House Rent

15885 W Cottonwood St

oucampus.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with a Pool in Mountain Vista Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Mountain Vista Ranch is available for immediate move in! Weekly pool service is included in the rent. This home has brand new carpet, granite counter tops, and blinds. Home also features an open floor plan with a cozy family room. It also has vaulted ceilings, double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath, a over sized master walk in closet, and a covered patio. Property is located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and highway access.

www.oucampus.org

Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2337 W Country Lakes St

The "Jasmine 876" Floor Plan is perfect for those who are just starting out or those looking to downsize. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with a large main floor laundry and a 2 car garage. The kitchen offers a lot of storage, specifically in the gorgeous navy blue island. The main living space (kitchen, living, dining & hallway) all have luxury vinyl plank flooring for easy upkeep and maintenance. You will also have room to grow in the unfinished basement with room for an additional bedroom, bathroom and family room. Did I mention this home is situated on a beautiful lake lot? Come check this one out before it is gone. Estimated completion 9/30/2021. Klausmeyer Homes are built with Zip System, James Hardie Siding, Heritage II Shingles, Fireguard Sheetrock and Windsor Windows for High Efficiency and Low Maintenance.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

9387 Pennywhistle Drive

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in a picture book setting, this almost 3,000 square foot home with an amazing backyard and beautiful gardens is in a world of its own! Spacious and comfortable with whole house surround sound, mature trees, spectacular in ground pool and expansive deck create a private oasis! Gorgeous hardwood floors, lovely light filled great room with dining area that overlooks the pool, and cozy family room. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances leads to formal dining room with large picture window. Private first floor bedroom with full bath, second level large primary bedroom with walk in closet and luxurious spa bath. Private office with view of pool and large bonus room. Lots of storage, fenced in garden with raised beds and greenhouse. two car carport, two car garage, two storage sheds/outbuildings; room for animals- could be a farmette!
Lake Villa, ILKenosha News.com

5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $399,900

High ceilings with first level full bedroom and bath!! Begin making memories in your GORGEOUS 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home nestled in desirable Deer Path subdivision with close proximity to I-94, Gurnee Mills mall, and multiple forest preserves. Enter through your foyer with high ceilings and enjoy the home's bright and airy voluminous layout - ideal for entertaining and everyday living! Spend quality time in your cozy living room and entertain in your exquisite dining room perfect for every gathering. Cook your favorite meals in your gourmet kitchen boasting granite countertops, island with breakfast bar seating, eating area, and exterior access leading to your lovely deck with pergola. Retreat to your sun-filled family room highlighting floor- to-ceiling brick fireplace, and two story ceiling. Laundry room, office, and full bath complete first level. Relax in owners retreat revealing double door entryway, vaulted ceiling, his and her closet, and private ensuite with double sink vanities, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms and full bath complete second level. Escape to your finished basement with full bath and tons of storage space providing opportunities to make it your own! Fenced in yard wonderful for outdoor entertainment embellishes your beautiful backyard. This remarkable home won't last long!!!
House Rentoucampus.org

10527 E Fanfol Ln

REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
Florence, SCSCNow

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $289,990

Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lake Community! The desirable 3002 Plan features an open concept living space with a great room nestled between a formal dining area and a cozy breakfast nook, perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). Enjoy an in-law suite on the first floor that works perfectly for extended family or a home office. All bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room is on the 2nd floor. One will find a relaxing covered porch space and a 2 -car garage. This community offers many amenities, including.
House Rentoucampus.org

Marcus Holdings LLC dba Stadio 6012 W Oregon Ave

Stadio - Come home to your personal paradise and experience the convenience and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment community. Spacious remodeled townhome has all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new laminate flooring and washer and dryer in unit. Back patio with storage and one covered parking space. We also have a BBQ in the pool area for your enjoyment.
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

3030 N. 7th Street

Beautiful Two Bedroom next to all the amenities and pool view! - Mid-Century Modern Apartment Complex with a touch Palm Spring Resort Style Living!. "Home Of the Famous Bob Hope" *Newly Renovated Apartments with Quartz Counter Tops. *Renovated Community. *Resort Style Luxury Pool with a Splash Pad. *Miniature Golf Course.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

3534 S Walnut St

Don't miss this adorable totally updated home in SW Wichita! Over 1746 sqr ft completely move in ready includes 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, detached workshop in the backyard and conveniently located minutes from 235.The formal living room takes you into the kitchen and then into a large family room that accesses the backyard with large deck. The kitchen come equipped with lovely new backsplash and marble look countertops. Keeping with the trends are newly restored two-toned cabinets that include new hardware as well new luxury vinyl tile throughout. and you will enjoy a brand-new stove. The private master suite is completely remodeled, and a full master bath was added with a beautiful new walk-in tile shower, toilet, vanity and mirror. Three other bedrooms are separate from the master and share another totally remodeled second bath with newly tiled tub shower combo, vanity and toilet as well. All baths and laundry room are covered in new luxury vinyl tile and all bedrooms have new carpet throughout. You will enjoy the separate laundry just off the kitchen that also houses a brand-new electrical panel. Off the laundry/mud room you will find a one car attached garage with new garage door and concrete floor. The backyard is fully fenced backyard and has a newly sided storage shed/workshop with electrical throughout. There are so many more new updates including beautiful new neutral interior paint throughout, newly polished original hardwood floors, new windows throughout most rooms, new bedroom doors throughout, new ceiling fans and fixtures, new thermostat and humidifier controls and much, much, more. This home really is a must see!
House Rentoucampus.org

15645 N 35th Ave

Beautiful Renovated Apartments!! Great Move In Specials!! Stop by or call 602-843-3100 - The Grove has a unique vibe to it with its modern yet comfortable design. You can lounge by our resort-style pool on sun pods, cushions, comfy couches and more! The outdoor fire pit lounge and BBQ area are ideal for spending quality time with your family and friends, or you can kick back in a more intimate setting and unwind after a long day on your private balcony or patio. At The Grove Deer Valley apartments, you can choose from a one, two or three-bedroom apartment layout. Generously sized master bedrooms and spacious living areas are just a part of the package, as each of our floor plans offers distinct possibilities. When it comes to decor, you can unleash your inner designer, as our versatile apartments are ready to bring all your ideas to life. The Grove Deer Valley’s pet friendly atmosphere has taken apartment living to the next level. All our services and facilities have one single purpose, to make you feel at home.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

710 W 7th St

This home is in on the West side of town just blocks away from the jogging path at Sand Creek. The seller has done lots of updates including the HVAC, paint, flooring, and an egress window to allow a bedroom in the basement. You're going to love this location, charm comes to mind when you walk around this neighborhood. The back yard is fully fenced, and there is a concrete patio.
Advocacyoucampus.org

8930 W Monroe St.

Newly Remodeled 3X2 with W/D ! Only one left at this time hurry in! - Come an take a look today to our beautiful newly renovated units with W/D included and a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Our beautiful community is conveniently located near Restaurants and westgate shopping center.
House Rentoucampus.org

366 N Delaware Street

Remodeled 2BD near Downtown Chandler - Great location! Large 2BD unit right in Downtown Chandler. Pet Friendly! Hurry this unit won't last long! Across from Armstrong park next to single family residence. All units have new tile, cabinets, appliances (fridge & stove), light fixtures, and washer/dryer. Property is just down the street from the neighborhood Post office and only 2 miles from Loop 202. Convenient access to plenty of restaurants and amenities. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and landscaping. Tenant pays for electric via APS. Please Contact our leasing office for additional information 480-619-2792 ext. 0. 12 month lease.
House Rentoucampus.org

1224 E Lemon St.

Large 2 bed 1 bath fully remodeled with all utilites included; walk to Asu !! - Low Credit? No problem! We will work with you!!. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: Electric, water, sewer, trash , internet and cable. Stackable size washer and dryer in unit! Fully remodeled large 2 bed 1 bath...
Real Estateoucampus.org

Paradise Foothills Apartment Homes

Paradise Foothills is a unique achievement in apartment living, offering an exceptional blend of natural, Southwestern beauty and modern, day-to-day convenience. Nestled in the breathtaking Phoenix Mountain Preserve, Paradise Foothills is a tranquil retreat-yet minutes from the places and things that make life in the Valley so rewarding, designed with a level of style, comfort and quality that will please the most demanding taste. Five attractive 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans enable you to choose the apartment that's that's just right for you. You'll find that Paradise Foothills is no ordinary place to live and each day is filled with never ending discovery.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

9111 W 21ST ST N

Wonderful Patio Home in quiet area and close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. This home has a fireplace and built in book shelves in the great room. The kitchen comes with all appliances! Nice mater bedroom and a walk in closet. Patio door leads to a cozy private patio. The 2nd guest bedroom, bathroom and the laundry are all on the main floor. The basement offers a large family room, 3rd bedroom and bathroom. Great social neighborhood! HOA dues cover exterior maintenance, exterior insurance, trash, snow removal and sprinkler system. Great opportunity to call the house your HOME!
Real Estateoucampus.org

6614 W Polk ST 21245229 (001)

3 Bedroom home in Phoenix! - Wow this BEAUTIFUL Home is fully remodeled top finishes. Kitchen is big with lots of cabinets, new granite counter top, under mount stainless steel sink, flooring is all tile down stairs and bath rooms the bedrooms have carpet, Located in the beautiful NORTHGLEN community you really feel the pride of ownership in this neighborhood. Close to I 10, shopping and schools. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! A REAL MUST SEE!!!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

126 W 83RD ST S

Move in Ready! This all BRICK home was recently updated! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath has a new kitchen including cabinets, granite tops, and appliances, new bathroom including tub vanity with granite, new interior and exterior paint, new floor covering, new roof, new hot water heater. Enjoy the space and convenience of a circle driveway. There is a full brick outbuilding in the backyard, and nearly 1 acre yard for all of your outdoor activities.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

2216 W 13TH ST N

WELCOME HOME to this 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage home close to the river right off of 13th and is located in the Indian Hills Riverbend area next to Riverside. Character, charm and beautiful hardwood floors adorn this home. It sits on over a quarter of an acre and has a large fenced in backyard. There is a new front porch and hot water heater. This is a solid home and wont last long schedule your showing today. Seller is selling home as is with no repairs to be made.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

515 W 3RD ST

2-Story Townhome in South Park Estates! Open floorplan, great kitchen with large pantry, open to the dining room. 1/2 bath on the main level! Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath! Large 2nd & 3rd bedrooms with full bath! Upper level laundry and the Washer and Dryer stay. Fenced back yard with concrete patio! 2-car garage. Home has new Central A/C just put in last year.

