Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

'Women should always be believed': Hamilton College students on legacy of Cuomo accuser

Corning Evening Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen at Hamilton College — the alma mater of Charlotte Bennett, the second of multiple women to come forward alleging harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo — said Bennett's activism against sexual harassment there left a legacy that helped them confront their concerns about workplace safety. "It's definitely something that's personally...

www.the-leader.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Carl Heastie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamilton College#Utica College#Women S Studies#The Sunrise Movement#New York Times#Assembly#The Observer Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Reporter who accused Gov. Cuomo of bullying says CNN host needs to come clean about role in sibling’s scandal

Lindsay Nielsen, a former Albany-based investigative reporter who spoke to state investigators during their probe of the New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, thinks CNN viewers deserve an explanation from the troubled governor’s little brother. Nielsen has accused Cuomo’s administration of intimidation and bullying and took part in Attorney General...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Stefanik calls for Cuomo to be arrested

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be arrested after an investigation found the governor had harassed multiple women. In a statement, Stefanik also said President Biden should call for the governor’s resignation. “No one is above the law and today...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Cuomo, Newsom, and Bowser would all be replaced by Democrats. Why continue to defend them?

After his disastrous nursing home policy led to COVID-19 killing more than 10,000 nursing home residents, New York Attorney General Letitia James found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women in violation of state and federal law. California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election next month, with the polls narrowing his fate to a dead heat. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has resorted to calling this reporter a "right-wing wingnut" after Washington Examiner reports showed her violating the indoor mask mandate she imposed on her city.
New York City, NYNewsweek

Bill De Blasio Calls AG Harassment Report on N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo 'Very Troubling'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that the New York attorney general's harassment report on Governor Andrew Cuomo is "very troubling." During a press briefing, de Blasio was asked about the recent report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James and in response he said that it represents behaviors that are "unacceptable. Unacceptable for anyone, let alone a public servant."
New York City, NYKABC

NY AG: Cuomo Will Not Face Criminal Charges. Huh? Imagine If Cuomo’s Name Was Trump…

(New York, NY) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face any criminal charges at this point after a report found he sexually harassed several state employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of a five-month investigation into charges from women that Cuomo created a sexually hostile work environment and made unwanted advances. She said the charges are of a civil nature, not criminal. However, investigator Anne Clark added other state prosecutors may choose to turn the case into a criminal matter at a future date. The reports cites numerous women, including current and former state employees, who claim the Democratic governor touched their “intimate body parts” and made unwanted advances. In one instance, a staffer said Cuomo reached under her blouse and touched her breasts. A female state trooper assigned to protect Cuomo said the Governor sexually harassed her. James said she has proof that Cuomo’s office intimidated witnesses and created a “toxic work environment” based upon 74-thousand pieces of evidence.
ElectionsNewsweek

Chris Cuomo's In-Laws Back Gubernatorial Campaign of GOP Challenger to Brother

Following months of investigation after reports of harassment surfaced in late 2020, New York State Attorney General Letitia James found Governor Andrew Cuomo responsible for sexual harassment. A number of top Democrats have distanced themselves from the governor, and it appears members of the extended Cuomo family are following suit.

Comments / 1

Community Policy