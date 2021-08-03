Destiny’s Child Member and Author Michelle Williams to Open Milwaukee Film’s Cultures & Communities Festival
MILWAUKEE – Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 – Destiny’s Child member, actress, entrepreneur, and author Michelle Williams will open Milwaukee Film’s upcoming Cultures & Communities Festival (C&C Fest), presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network, with “Getting Real about Depression,” a candid conversation about mental and emotional health, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the local Wilson Theater, the nonprofit announced on Monday.communityjournal.net
