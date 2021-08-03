Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Five young Gold Cup standouts to watch in World Cup qualifying

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich members of the U.S. men’s national team’s roster raised their stock during the CONCACAF Gold Cup? A better question might be, "Which ones didn’t?" Christian Pulisic and 17 other European club stars who helped the USMNT win June’s Nations League final, the first of two tournament wins over El Tri this summer, were rested for this latest regional championship. So by beating a full-strength Mexico team with what amounted to a mostly third-string squad, it’s safe to say that every single one of the 24 Americans who contributed to the against-all-odds Gold Cup triumph have augmented their standing in coach Gregg Berhalter’s eyes.

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Eryk Williamson
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Sebastian Lletget
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Ethan Horvath
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Zack Steffen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Gold Cup#League Cup#Fulham#Fox Sports Soccer#European#Usmnt#Nations League#Americans#Pulisic#Juventus#Vines And Sands#Bayern Munich#Brazilian#Nottingham Forest#Mls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
MLSFOX Sports

Young USMNT take on top-scoring Qatar in Gold Cup semifinal showdown

Seeing the United States men’s national team in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup is like seeing the sunrise in the morning. After 11 consecutive trips to the biennial regional championship, it’s just part of life’s normal rhythm. But instead of another routine — if high-stakes — game against...
MLSburgundywave.com

Kellyn Acosta free-kick gives USMNT the 2021 Gold Cup win over Mexico

Colorado Rapids and U..S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) midfielder Kellyn Acosta is the only senior team player to appear in all 13 games for the USMNT since the start of 2021. His performances to date have been worthy of that admirable distinction. He has earned praise for his workhorse ethic, box-to-box, sideline-to-sideline play, and in-your-face dominance within his extended boundaries of the midfield.
Soccerstarsandstripesfc.com

USA vs Mexico, 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup final: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team has the opportunity to win a second trophy this summer, progressing to the final of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Once again, the opponent is Mexico, which Gregg Berhalter and an almost wholly different roster dispatched in June’s Nations League championship. The rivalry is renewed one again at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, the last remaining test in advance of World Cup qualifying.
FIFAESPN

Qatar's Gold Cup semifinal run has them dreaming ahead of hosting 2022 World Cup

When United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter visited Qatar in 2019, it was, in essence, a fact-finding mission. Three years ahead of the 2022 World Cup -- the first to ever be held in the Middle East -- the idea was to scout stadium locations and get a general feel for the country. While he was there, Berhalter spent time at the Aspire Academy in Doha, which plays a significant role in developing players for the Qatar national team and serves as the team's base of operations.
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
FootballPosted by
The Independent

Supposedly patriotic Americans cheer Team USA’s Olympics loss, again, because they don’t like Megan Rapinoe

Very Patriotic Americans™ are, once again, celebrating a Team USA Olympics loss despite their devout loyalty to the greatest country in the world — as long as you don’t include the women’s football team, or anyone who’s ever knelt.Team Canada defeated the U.S. football team in a 1-0 match in the Olympics semifinals, beating their southern neighbours for the first time since 2001. And, like clockwork, conservatives have taken to the keyboards to drag the team — along with football star Megan Rapinoe, who they really, really don’t like — through the mud for what they perceive as Rapinoe’s...
Soccerstarsandstripesfc.com

USWNT hold off Australia to claim first Olympic bronze medal

The United States Women’s National Team withstood a rally from Australia to claim the bronze medal in women’s soccer, winning the 3rd place match 4-3. Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd both scored a brace for the USWNT, while Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, and Emily Gielnik provided the scoring for the Matildas.
SoccerSporting News

USWNT vs. Australia result: USA wins bronze as Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd star in potential final Olympic match

It had to be them. Playing in what could have been the final Olympic match of their career, U.S. women’s national team veterans Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored two goals as the USA claimed the women’s soccer bronze medal, 4-3 over Australia. It was a vintage high-pressure, high-scoring U.S. performance and one that was missing for most of these Olympics.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich keen on signing midfielder this summer

The midfield department has been the area of concern for Bayern Munich going into the summer window. Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich are first-choice midfielders, but there have been no like-for-like replacements for them in the squad. Marc Roca is still adapting to life in Bavaria, while Corentin Tolisso could be on his way out of the club.
NFLFOX Sports

Team USA makes history with three inaugural Olympic medals on Day 13

As the final few days of the Summer Olympics draw near, Team USA continues to heat up in Tokyo. The U.S. had 79 medals heading into Thursday night ET/Friday morning Tokyo time and finished with 91 (29 gold, 35 silver, 27 bronze), in the lead ahead of China (74, 34-24-16).
Texas Statesemoball.com

US to play World Cup qualifier vs Jamaica in Austin, Texas

CHICAGO (AP) -- The United States will play a World Cup qualifier in Texas for the first time, hosting Jamaica on Oct. 7 at Q2 Stadium in Austin. The match will be the fourth of 14 qualifiers for the 20th-ranked Americans, who open the eight-nation final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region on Sept. 2 at El Salvador in a match likely to be played without fans. The U.S. hosts No. 70 Canada on Sept. 5 at Nashville, Tennessee, and is at No. 67 Honduras on Sept. 8.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Russia appoints coach Karpin for World Cup qualifying group

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s soccer federation has appointed Valery Karpin on a temporary contract to coach the national team through its World Cup qualifying group. The former Russia midfielder replaces Stanislav Cherchesov who was fired after the team placed last in its group at the European Championship last month. Karpin...
MLSFrankfort Times

US to play World Cup qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play its home World Cup qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati, ending a streak of five straight in Columbus, Ohio. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday that the Nov. 12 match will be at TQL Stadium, the 26,000-capacity venue that opened in May as home of the city's Major League Soccer team.
SoccerPosted by
The Spun

Alex Morgan Reacts To Winning Bronze Medal At Olympics

The US women’s national team will not be leaving Tokyo empty-handed after winning the bronze medal today. Braces from USWNT icons Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe secured a 4-3 win over Australia. It was their second-biggest scoring output of the Olympic tournament. After the game, USWNT striker Alex Morgan had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy