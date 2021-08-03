Five young Gold Cup standouts to watch in World Cup qualifying
Which members of the U.S. men’s national team’s roster raised their stock during the CONCACAF Gold Cup? A better question might be, "Which ones didn’t?" Christian Pulisic and 17 other European club stars who helped the USMNT win June’s Nations League final, the first of two tournament wins over El Tri this summer, were rested for this latest regional championship. So by beating a full-strength Mexico team with what amounted to a mostly third-string squad, it’s safe to say that every single one of the 24 Americans who contributed to the against-all-odds Gold Cup triumph have augmented their standing in coach Gregg Berhalter’s eyes.www.foxsports.com
Comments / 0