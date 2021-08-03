Cancel
How WELLINGTON PARANORMAL Makes Polite Idiots Comedy Gold

By Michael Walsh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you met a werewolf or vampire, would you run away or try and kill it? What if you entered a haunted house hosting a party that never ends? Flee or get a priest to exorcise all the ghosts? All of those reactions seem reasonable. As does freaking out, like most people would. But most people aren’t New Zealand’s finest paranormal investigators, Officers Minogue and O’Leary. They don’t shy away from the most terrifying cases. Alien plants and Hell demons can’t make them abandon their post. Not because they’re cool under pressure though. They’re not smart enough to appreciate the danger they’re in. Because Wellington Paranormal‘s lovable cops are members of one of television’s best traditions: polite idiots. And they’re the reason the show is one of television’s funniest.

