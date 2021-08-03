How WELLINGTON PARANORMAL Makes Polite Idiots Comedy Gold

With this week's episode of The CW's run of EPs Paul Yates, Jemaine Clement, and Taika Waititi's "What We Do In The Shadows" film spinoff series Wellington Paranormal, viewers are going to get a chance to see what a shift is like for Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) when there's a full moon. Normally a bad omen for folks working in law enforcement and hospital emergency rooms, the idea of a full moon goes from superstition to supernatural when you walk the beat that O'Leary and Minogue walk (under the supervision of Maaka Pohatu's Sergeant Maaka, of course). And what's the first thing you think of when you think of full moons? Maybe the title for this week's episode will offer a hint or two, as you take a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for Sunday night's episode "She-Wolf":