1322 N LaJolla Blvd

Highly desirable Quiet End Unit in a great location!! Minutes from everything with easy access to shopping, dining, downtown Gastonia, FUSE District, commute and more!! Located in the beautiful community of Franklin House, this 2-story unit has a warm, inviting living room with bay window, centered by a wood burning fireplace. Great floor plan including open dining, huge kitchen with natural light from the atrium doors and downstairs bath. Upstairs are two generous bedrooms, each with their own private bath. Outdoors you can leisure outside on your back patio. Newer vinyl plank flooring, refrigerator, washer and dryer included and an attached storage unit, too?! Don't want to be out in this heat working on the house? Let the HOA manicure your lawn and keep up your home exterior. Don't miss out on this carefree living! This one won't last!
