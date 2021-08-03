Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

1322 N LaJolla Blvd

oucampus.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful & Serene Greenwood Patio Style Apartments! - Tranquil Greenwood Apartments!. ~ Private & secluded back patio with all 2bedrooms. New Renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath All new appliances, cabinets and floor. No Pets Allowed.

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Dog Park#Pets#Pest Control#Community Watch#Goodyear#Az Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms#Apartments Houses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

924 Baker Blvd

Move in Ready! Ranch, 5 bedrooms. Listing also includes an additional .30/acre lot beside home (parcel #137407). Home was updated in 2019 with new windows (all but 4), roof, electrical, and HVAC. Kitchen was updated with backsplash and new appliances. Home has a mixture of hardwoods, tile, laminate wood and carpet. Large fenced yard and storage shed. Book your showing today!
House Rentoucampus.org

10527 E Fanfol Ln

REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
Danbury, CTScribe

7 Padanaram Road Unit 173

1 Bedroom with eat in kitchen and patio - Clean and renovated unit, butcher block counter, new stove, microwave and dishwasher. Close enough to shopping and travel routes to be considered very convenient. New rug and flooring. Freshly painted. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft. Available.
House Rentoucampus.org

Marcus Holdings LLC dba Stadio 6012 W Oregon Ave

Stadio - Come home to your personal paradise and experience the convenience and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment community. Spacious remodeled townhome has all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new laminate flooring and washer and dryer in unit. Back patio with storage and one covered parking space. We also have a BBQ in the pool area for your enjoyment.
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

3030 N. 7th Street

Beautiful Two Bedroom next to all the amenities and pool view! - Mid-Century Modern Apartment Complex with a touch Palm Spring Resort Style Living!. "Home Of the Famous Bob Hope" *Newly Renovated Apartments with Quartz Counter Tops. *Renovated Community. *Resort Style Luxury Pool with a Splash Pad. *Miniature Golf Course.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

21760 Bonanza Blvd

Welcome home! This beautiful home on a nearly 4 acre lot features a private pool, 4 spacious bedrooms, a fully finished basement, and 3 bathrooms. Tile and carpet throughout, custom cabinetry in the kitchen, and a large master bedroom. The finished basement features an open-concept living space. The home is located in the neighborhood of Skyline Ranches, and is only one of only six in the entire nation centered around acreages supporting horse ownership. The large lot and stunning finish to this incredibly unique, equestrian-oriented home makes it a must see! AMA.
Advocacyoucampus.org

8930 W Monroe St.

Newly Remodeled 3X2 with W/D ! Only one left at this time hurry in! - Come an take a look today to our beautiful newly renovated units with W/D included and a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Our beautiful community is conveniently located near Restaurants and westgate shopping center.
House Rentoucampus.org

15645 N 35th Ave

Beautiful Renovated Apartments!! Great Move In Specials!! Stop by or call 602-843-3100 - The Grove has a unique vibe to it with its modern yet comfortable design. You can lounge by our resort-style pool on sun pods, cushions, comfy couches and more! The outdoor fire pit lounge and BBQ area are ideal for spending quality time with your family and friends, or you can kick back in a more intimate setting and unwind after a long day on your private balcony or patio. At The Grove Deer Valley apartments, you can choose from a one, two or three-bedroom apartment layout. Generously sized master bedrooms and spacious living areas are just a part of the package, as each of our floor plans offers distinct possibilities. When it comes to decor, you can unleash your inner designer, as our versatile apartments are ready to bring all your ideas to life. The Grove Deer Valley’s pet friendly atmosphere has taken apartment living to the next level. All our services and facilities have one single purpose, to make you feel at home.
House Rentoucampus.org

12210 E. Desert Cove Ave.

North east scottsdale home with pool - Nice 4 bed 2.5 bath home with pool close to desert mountain high school. In a great neighborhood. Close to shopping. has 2 living rooms, a nice size kitchen and 3 car garage. Off shea blvd so easy access to 101. Send a message to set a time to view. No evictions please. time on job and rental income will be main factors in determining approval.
La Crosse Tribune

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $419,900

Brand new split bedrooms plan with over 1750 sq ft on the main level providing spacious rooms. 9ft ceilings give a nice open feel to the great room that includes your living space that will be able to enjoy the sunrise, & kitchen/dining area w/a sliding glass door for you to enjoy sunsets on your patio. Kitchen will have white perimeter cabinetry, a sage green island for gathering around, quartz countertops & tile backsplash. You will love the entry off the large 3 car garage that offers a mud room & separate laundry room, complete w/cabinets & sink. The master suite offers a walk in closet & bath w/dual vanity & walk in tile shower. Estimated completion date mid-end of October. Lower Level finishing option available.
House Rentoucampus.org

366 N Delaware Street

Remodeled 2BD near Downtown Chandler - Great location! Large 2BD unit right in Downtown Chandler. Pet Friendly! Hurry this unit won't last long! Across from Armstrong park next to single family residence. All units have new tile, cabinets, appliances (fridge & stove), light fixtures, and washer/dryer. Property is just down the street from the neighborhood Post office and only 2 miles from Loop 202. Convenient access to plenty of restaurants and amenities. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and landscaping. Tenant pays for electric via APS. Please Contact our leasing office for additional information 480-619-2792 ext. 0. 12 month lease.
Real Estateoucampus.org

Paradise Foothills Apartment Homes

Paradise Foothills is a unique achievement in apartment living, offering an exceptional blend of natural, Southwestern beauty and modern, day-to-day convenience. Nestled in the breathtaking Phoenix Mountain Preserve, Paradise Foothills is a tranquil retreat-yet minutes from the places and things that make life in the Valley so rewarding, designed with a level of style, comfort and quality that will please the most demanding taste. Five attractive 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans enable you to choose the apartment that's that's just right for you. You'll find that Paradise Foothills is no ordinary place to live and each day is filled with never ending discovery.
Real Estatenashvillesmls.com

2512 Belmont Blvd

Wow! Gorgeous Total Designer Renovation! Great Location!! Walk to 12 South, Belmont U, Hillsboro Village *Gourmet Kitchen & Master Bathrm remodeled in 2018*2 Wonderful Screened Porches & Front Porch*Media Rm & Bonus Rm*Office could be Bedrm or Bonus Rm could be Bedrm*3 car Garage plus Storage Area/Extra Pkg*Additional Parking in Front Driveway*Stone Patio w/ Firepit*Fully Fenced Front & Back Yards*Basement*Don't Miss This Incredible Home!
Whitsett, NCgreensboro.com

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $314,490

Kyle plan at 2644 sq ft features a formal dining rm,and a great home office with French doors. The spacious, yet cozy fam rm is perfect for entertaining. The home has a beautiful open layout with kitchen island w/ Sugar Cane/Gray colored cabinetry. Upstairs features the Primary Bedroom w/ a vaulted ceiling, en-suite with huge walk-in closet and large walk-in shower. The 3 secondary bedrooms all with large walk-in closets, a spacious Loft space perfect for the movie room, game room or play area. The main floor laundry room is conveniently located . Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. A D.R. Horton Smart Home technology includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a Sky Bell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

5407 Hynds Blvd

Rare opportunity for a completely updated Atrium townhome. Almost everything is New - carpet, tile floors, cabinets, quartz countertops, appliances, vanities, windows just to name a few. 4 bedrooms plus a 5th room to be used as you desire. Over 2500 square feet, main floor laundry, large master suite with a beautiful master bathroom. Private fenced yard with trex deck and a 3 car garage. Highly desired north location. Move in ready and carefree living.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

1208 E Franklin Blvd

Highly desirable Quiet End Unit in a great location!! Minutes from everything with easy access to shopping, dining, downtown Gastonia, FUSE District, commute and more!! Located in the beautiful community of Franklin House, this 2-story unit has a warm, inviting living room with bay window, centered by a wood burning fireplace. Great floor plan including open dining, huge kitchen with natural light from the atrium doors and downstairs bath. Upstairs are two generous bedrooms, each with their own private bath. Outdoors you can leisure outside on your back patio. Newer vinyl plank flooring, refrigerator, washer and dryer included and an attached storage unit, too?! Don't want to be out in this heat working on the house? Let the HOA manicure your lawn and keep up your home exterior. Don't miss out on this carefree living! This one won't last!
Real Estatewashingtonwaterfronts.com

525 Lebo Blvd #E6

Breathtaking views await you in this updated and serene 1216sqft condo! Enjoy the scenery and action of Dyes Inlet; watch the boats or spot the sea life go by from your brand new deck or from the comfort of your living room or dining room. This condo features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 completely remodeled bathrooms, tons of storage space, and and open living room with vaulted ceilings that create an open and breezy effect. Walking distance to Lions Park and other trails, close to downtown Manette and the Bremerton Ferry. Unit includes covered parking and storage. Come see this beautiful home before it's gone!
MLScheyennehomestore.com

6032 E Pershing Blvd

Great Development opportunity in county pocket super close to city limits. Over six acres with paved access from East Pershing Blvd with endless possibilities. Easement on the west side of property with overhead electric and natural gas. Blank canvass ready for your next investment!. Listing courtesy of #1 Properties. ©...
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1408 NORTHFIELD PARK BLVD

Take a look at this large open concept ranch home! Large lot - with lots of room to roam in the secluded back yard. 4 bedroom 3 bathroom and a finished walk out basement. Home features a new sewer to the main. Driveway and garage has new concrete. Large rambling ranch waiting for you! Quick take a look a make this house your new home! Buyers are encouraged to take own measurements during the inspection process.
House RentNews Argus

164-174 WEST END BLVD

174 West End Blvd-1BR1BA-West End APT!!! - 1BR/1BA, Upper Level Unit With Private Entrance, S/R, Gas Heat & A/C, Hardwood & Vinyl Floors, Water Included. $350.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view...

Comments / 0

Community Policy