FBI agents had young women in office pose as kids to bait sexual predators, watchdog says

By Bailey Aldridge
 2 days ago
FBI agents are accused of using photos of young staffers to lure sexual predators, authorities said. The U.S. Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General recently released a report accusing some FBI special agents of having women in the agency’s support staff — who were not certified to go undercover — pose as minors or sex workers in photos that were posted on social media to “entice sexual predators.”

