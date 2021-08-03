FBI agents had young women in office pose as kids to bait sexual predators, watchdog says
FBI agents are accused of using photos of young staffers to lure sexual predators, authorities said. The U.S. Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General recently released a report accusing some FBI special agents of having women in the agency’s support staff — who were not certified to go undercover — pose as minors or sex workers in photos that were posted on social media to “entice sexual predators.”www.mahoningmatters.com
