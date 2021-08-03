2601 - 2615 E Turney

Custom finishes abound with this specially built home which is well insulated, allowing your utilities to average under $150.00 per month. Amazing for this size home, Pella Custom Windows, help with the efficiency, along with the design of the ductwork being routed through the floors . Check out the stunning winding staircase the perfect setup for family pictures. The entry features Marble tile and opens to a Formal Dining area or a Music/Sitting Room just off the entry. You will love the design features of this home as they are comfortable and esthetically pleasing, with an open kitchen concept with Brick Hearth Frame for the Jenn Aire cooktop, with downdraft. Additionally the bar allows your guests to have a conversation with you while you finish the details of the meal, and you have all your china at arms length in the Butlers pantry area and serving bar. The Den has a Step down, which makes it inviting with Fireplace making this an intimate gathering area for friends and family. The master is cutting edge and well designed for even the most discriminating buyer, the Bath was just recently totally re-decorated with porcelain floor, a Champagne Bubble Tub, which is an ultimate spa experience, along with an exquisite granite choice and you will see this is the crown jewel of the home. The Outdoor entertaining area creates a retreat all its own with timeless patio decor, plants to soothe the soul and with the pergola it adds a special Zen Effect. We do have so many more amenities, this home has many wonderful features, you will just have to come and view.