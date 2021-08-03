Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

2601 - 2615 E Turney

oucampus.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazing Location...location...location!!! - This is a beautiful remodel in the sought after Rosedale area of central phoenix. 10-15 min to Sky Harbor, Biltmore, Fashion Square and downtown. Combine the newer construction with the warm touches of old phoenix. Open kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances. Goose neck kitchen faucet with double stainless sink, stunning backsplash with grey quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets with built in microwave. Vinyl plank flooring though out, in unit washer dryer and covered parking.

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Az Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms#Apartments Houses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
House Rentoucampus.org

10527 E Fanfol Ln

REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
House Rentoucampus.org

Marcus Holdings LLC dba Stadio 6012 W Oregon Ave

Stadio - Come home to your personal paradise and experience the convenience and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment community. Spacious remodeled townhome has all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new laminate flooring and washer and dryer in unit. Back patio with storage and one covered parking space. We also have a BBQ in the pool area for your enjoyment.
Phoenix, AZoucampus.org

3030 N. 7th Street

Beautiful Two Bedroom next to all the amenities and pool view! - Mid-Century Modern Apartment Complex with a touch Palm Spring Resort Style Living!. "Home Of the Famous Bob Hope" *Newly Renovated Apartments with Quartz Counter Tops. *Renovated Community. *Resort Style Luxury Pool with a Splash Pad. *Miniature Golf Course.
House Rentoucampus.org

15645 N 35th Ave

Beautiful Renovated Apartments!! Great Move In Specials!! Stop by or call 602-843-3100 - The Grove has a unique vibe to it with its modern yet comfortable design. You can lounge by our resort-style pool on sun pods, cushions, comfy couches and more! The outdoor fire pit lounge and BBQ area are ideal for spending quality time with your family and friends, or you can kick back in a more intimate setting and unwind after a long day on your private balcony or patio. At The Grove Deer Valley apartments, you can choose from a one, two or three-bedroom apartment layout. Generously sized master bedrooms and spacious living areas are just a part of the package, as each of our floor plans offers distinct possibilities. When it comes to decor, you can unleash your inner designer, as our versatile apartments are ready to bring all your ideas to life. The Grove Deer Valley’s pet friendly atmosphere has taken apartment living to the next level. All our services and facilities have one single purpose, to make you feel at home.
House Rentoucampus.org

1022 E Diamond Drive

AVAILABLE SOON!! - Granite, travertine tub/shower, finished laundry with cabinets, walk in pantry, fans in every room, back patio , quiet end unit. Covered assigned parking. Near ASU and shopping. Nice community pool just steps away. Award winning schools. You won't find a better unit in a better location. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES** ** Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**
Real EstateAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $475,000

FORMER MODEL HOME!!! ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS..RARE LISTING FOR GLEN EYRE AT MAYS LANDING .. Truly magnificent home built without compromise. Walk up to this open front porch and into a masterpiece, double crown molding and hardwood floors throughout. Powder room, Dining room with wainscoting, formal living room with french doors to office/library. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, center island, built in wine rack, 2 pantries, open floor plan to the great room with fireplace and large windows, double staircases, Master bedroom with Tray ceiling, luxurious master bath with granite counters, stunning walk in shower, 3 more massive size bedrooms, with 2 baths Basement has 9 ft ceiling and is finished along with extra storage and powder room. The backyard is total serenity, sit on the deck or down on the pavers, it is tranquility to the max This home checks all the boxes in a gorgeous neighborhood..
MLSmaggieharristeam.com

2303 E 8th

Beautiful New construction in gorgeous Mirabelle gated subdivision! Wonderful location in the heart of Sharyland, close to shopping and entertaining. Home features a functional layout with three bedrooms, two baths and a half plus an office, quartz countertops, high decorative ceilings and porcelain tile throughout, covered patio and sprinkler system. Hurry Up it won't last long!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1715 E Federal Street

Wonderful property located in Broadway. Just a walk away from John Hopkins Hospital. Minutes away from I83. Don't let this deal pass you by. Great investment purchase!. Listing courtesy of Execuhome Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

624 E. Ogden Avenue

2BD + 1BA with Balcony and Exposed Brick! - This gorgeous 2BR/1 BATH features high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and in unit washer and dryer. You can find this unit at 624 E Ogden. Pets are allowed and parking may be available, please inquire at time of showing. All utilities...
sellingtexarkana.com

13 Pine Trail

Custom finishes abound with this specially built home which is well insulated, allowing your utilities to average under $150.00 per month. Amazing for this size home, Pella Custom Windows, help with the efficiency, along with the design of the ductwork being routed through the floors . Check out the stunning winding staircase the perfect setup for family pictures. The entry features Marble tile and opens to a Formal Dining area or a Music/Sitting Room just off the entry. You will love the design features of this home as they are comfortable and esthetically pleasing, with an open kitchen concept with Brick Hearth Frame for the Jenn Aire cooktop, with downdraft. Additionally the bar allows your guests to have a conversation with you while you finish the details of the meal, and you have all your china at arms length in the Butlers pantry area and serving bar. The Den has a Step down, which makes it inviting with Fireplace making this an intimate gathering area for friends and family. The master is cutting edge and well designed for even the most discriminating buyer, the Bath was just recently totally re-decorated with porcelain floor, a Champagne Bubble Tub, which is an ultimate spa experience, along with an exquisite granite choice and you will see this is the crown jewel of the home. The Outdoor entertaining area creates a retreat all its own with timeless patio decor, plants to soothe the soul and with the pergola it adds a special Zen Effect. We do have so many more amenities, this home has many wonderful features, you will just have to come and view.
jollyrealtygroup.com

4843 Star Hill Ln

Upgrades Galore! Desirable Ranch Floor Plan w/ Bonus Room Over the Garage. As you Tour the Home Notice Office w/ French Doors, Dining Room w/ Trey Ceiling & wainscotting. Living Room has Gas Fireplace & Built in Bookshelf. Kitchen has SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Lots Cabinets, Granite countertops. Primary Bedroom & Bath Boast Trey Ceiling, California Closet System in WIC, Dual Sinks, Soaking Tub & Separate Shower. Additional Upgrades: Built-ins, Network Ready, Solar Panels & EV Vehicle Charger Outlet Ready (240 volt). Outdoor living area with professionally landscaped yard, fireplace hot tub, travertine, pergola, storage shed, & pond in the front of the home. HOA includes spectrum Cable/Internet, Lawn Maintenance, Trash/Recycling Pick Up, Amenities include Resort Style Pool w/Water Slide, Junior Olympic Pool, Tennis/Pickle Ball Court, Soccer Field, Fitness Center, Club House, Walking Trails& Dog Park. Neighborhood Mins to 485, 85, Airport & White Water Center.
MLSmaggieharristeam.com

000 E Fm 1925 E

Excellent location with over 1200' of frontage on Monte Cristo Road. You can come build your dream home or use the property for commercial use. Please call today for more details. Listing by Pedro Pulido of Jinks Realty. © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service. IDX information...
Real Estatemaggieharristeam.com

116 E Xenops

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in the highly coveted North McAllen Northridge subdivision you will find mature trees providing shade to your new home. Within walking distance to the hike and bike trail, this home was built for a growing family. The home is excellent for entertaining equipped with a glistening pool, restroom, and wet bar easily accessible from outdoor area. Home features an upstairs master bedroom, office area, and an oversized closet and restroom. Home offers two living areas complete with a downstairs theatre/office. Home has new conveying appliances (gas stove) and maids quarters in close proximity to large laundry room. 24hr notice lockbox.
Real Estatemaggieharristeam.com

2304 E 1st E , #2

Beautiful small private community with ONLY 5 newer modern units PLUS swimming pool. SUPER close to expressway and all south hot spots! ALL APPLIANCES W/ WASHER /DRYER COMBOS!! Each unit's floorplan consist of 3 up-stair bedrooms including the master bedroom have private bathrooms and downstairs level has kitchen, living room, dining, full bathroom, and Fourth Bedroom/or/Office area w/ closet. TRASH AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED WITH 2 PRIVATE PARKING SPACES PER UNIT. subject to application. (non negotiable)
North Kansas City, MOreecenichols.com

1429 E 25th Avenue

This terrific home is located in North Kansas City just one block from Macken Park. Quick access to the Northland or downtown KC. Many new NKC amenities as well located just down the street. Ranch with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an all season sun room in the back. Two car detached garage and a two car covered carport with a fenced in back yard as well. Both bathrooms have been newly renovated in 2020. Hardwood floors throughout. Vinyl siding and a nice covered deck in the backyard.
MLSsellingtexarkana.com

2630 E Lake Drive

Beautiful country setting, large house, off the road on top of a long driveway, very nice area, close to Gladewater Lake. Listing provided courtesy of Miller Homes Group. © 2021 Longview Area Association of Realtors, Inc. All rights reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Infinity. Data last updated: 2021-08-03T13:22:18.6.
MLSmaggieharristeam.com

120 E Esperanza E

This charming incredibly well maintained house is looking for it's new owner. It is situated in a great location and features 3 good size bedrooms, 2 baths an open concept kind of feel, all conveying appliances, and a great back yard to entertain in. It is in close proximity to the 2nd St walking trail, to an elementary school , movies and restaurants . Schedule your showing today!
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

1208 E Franklin Blvd

Highly desirable Quiet End Unit in a great location!! Minutes from everything with easy access to shopping, dining, downtown Gastonia, FUSE District, commute and more!! Located in the beautiful community of Franklin House, this 2-story unit has a warm, inviting living room with bay window, centered by a wood burning fireplace. Great floor plan including open dining, huge kitchen with natural light from the atrium doors and downstairs bath. Upstairs are two generous bedrooms, each with their own private bath. Outdoors you can leisure outside on your back patio. Newer vinyl plank flooring, refrigerator, washer and dryer included and an attached storage unit, too?! Don't want to be out in this heat working on the house? Let the HOA manicure your lawn and keep up your home exterior. Don't miss out on this carefree living! This one won't last!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

230 E Silknitter St

Come check out this stunning Rose Hill ranch home that sits on just shy of half acre lot! This home boasts updated appliances, modern fixtures and check out the custom concrete back patio. This home would make an excellent starter home in a growing city close to amenities and restaurants. This wont last long so come see all of the great features this home has before its gone!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

602 E 34th Ave

Nearly new 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch that has been immaculately maintained can now be yours! Located in a great neighborhood near Quail Ridge golf course this 2016 built home has a great floor plan and is 100% move in ready! As you enter you will love the open design of the living room, kitchen and dining room allowing for the cook of the house to never miss a conversation! The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, eating bar island, nice cabinetry and a spacious pantry! On the main level you will find a split master floor plan with master suite and 2nd bedroom, and hall bathroom! The master suite is spacious and offers large walk in closet, master bath with walk in tile shower, double vanity and plenty of cabinet space for storage! Head downstairs to the full view out basement and you will find a large family room, complete with gas fireplace, 2 large bedrooms (with egress) and large bathroom! The laundry room is spacious and doubles as a large storage room. Outside you will find a nice balcony deck off the kitchen and a spacious backyard. Add the 3 car attached garage and this home truly has everything you are searching for at a great price and you will not find a cleaner home! Call listing agent today as this home will not last long!

Comments / 0

Community Policy