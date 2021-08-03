Cancel
Environment

New “Destructive” Severe Thunderstorm Warning category to trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts on mobile phones

By Diane Lilli
thejerseytomatopress.com
 4 days ago

New Jersey endured a severe summer storm last week, and five separate tornados touched down here in the Garden State. As you definitely noticed, a new booming warning sounded on your digital devices to warn you about the destructive storm, courtesy of the National Weather Service. This new alert is...

#Wireless Emergency Alerts#Severe Weather#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Wea#Noaa Weather Radio
