John Cena attends 'The Suicide Squad' premiere in character as Peacemaker

John Cena arrives at The Suicide Squad world premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif. Sipa USA

In case it wasn't obvious enough, Cena stars as Peacemaker in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The film, out Friday (Aug. 6), follows a set of misfit supervillains currently locked away at Belle Reve prison as they form Task Force X to invade the island of Corto Maltese and fight all enemies residing there.

The cast's star power is overwhelming:

While Cena's Peacemaker character is new to the Suicide Squad universe—as are Idris Elba's Bloodsport and Pete Davidson's Blackguard—Margot Robbie reprised her role of Harley Quinn and Viola Davis returned as Amanda Waller.

Cena has also been filming Gunn's forthcoming HBO Max spin-off series Peacemaker.

Watch The Suicide Squad's official trailers below.