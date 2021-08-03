Cancel
Astronomy

Dark sky areas perfect for stargazing in the U.S.

Star-Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many celestial hot spots hidden around the United States that reveal the starry skies our ancestors once saw many years prior. Here are some of the best stargazing spots in the country.

#The United States#Hot Spots#Our Ancestors#U S#Stargazing
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
TravelPosted by
Well+Good

The 10 Best Stargazing Destinations in the U.S.—And Where To Stay at Each

How often do you actually take the time to truly admire the night sky above? Well, it likely depends on where you live, because with that in mind, you may or may not be able to spot a few stars from your space. According to The National Park Service, almost 80 percent of Americans can no longer view the Milky Way from their location due to light pollution—which is even more of a reason to consider planning a trip to one of the best stargazing places in the U.S.
AstronomyPosted by
Fatherly

Astronomical Events 2021: A Stargazing Guide for Sky-Curious Families

It’s certainly the oldest, and the grandest, form of visual entertainment you can see from our planet: the night sky. The clockwork motions of the Sun, the Moon, the planets, and the stars come together in an eternal light show that’s billions of years more ancient than anything on Earth. You might not be able to see the many many Earth-like planets astronomers now believe to be out there, but looking up does one better: It sparks curiosity, leads to big questions, inspires awe, and creates family bonding moments. What are you waiting for? What astronomical events in 2021 are you going to see?
AstronomyFountain Hills Times

Dark Sky series continues

The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association recently released the July edition of its 2021 Dark Sky Inspiration Series presentation. The monthly presentations are designed to educate and inspire the residents of Fountain Hills and to help them engage with the community’s protected dark skies. In this month's video presentation, Lisa...
AstronomyPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Stargazing: Getting ready for Saturn opposition

Ever brightening Saturn reaches opposition on Monday. Opposition is when an outer planet lies directly opposite the sun in its orbit, rising at sunset, remaining visible all night and setting at sunrise. The disc of the planet, illuminated 100% as seen from Earth, appears at its biggest and brightest. Saturn also makes its closest approach to Earth, what we call perigee, making for ultimate viewing.
Nevada StatePosted by
Travel + Leisure

Win a Free Trip to a Dark Sky Sanctuary in Nevada to See the Best Meteor Shower of the Year

Nature's best fireworks show is about to begin, and you could snag a front-row seat. Every August, the Perseid meteor shower lights up the sky with up to 100 shooting stars per hour — an event NASA calls the "best meteor shower of the year." Given the beautiful summer weather, there's no better time to pack up, hike out into the dark wilderness, and witness the display. If you don't have access to a dark area, don't worry — Reno and Lake Tahoe have your back.
Visual Artglasstire.com

A Big Bend “Dark Sky Reserve” is in the Works (With Art to Help it Along)

A Dark Sky Reserve is a piece of land possessing exceptional quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural, heritage and/or public enjoyment. Reserves consist of a core area meeting minimum criteria for sky quality and natural darkness, and a peripheral area that supports dark sky preservation in the core. Reserves are formed through a partnership of multiple land managers who have recognized the value of the natural nighttime environment.
Lifestylenationalgeographic.com

Dark sky tourism is on the rise across the U.S.

Stargazers are seeking nighttime illumination at remote dark sky locations in Idaho, Nebraska, and Arkansas. Electric lights have revolutionized our lives, but when human-made lights began to shine as bright as the sun and moon, urban dwellers quickly lost sight of the vast galaxy that twinkled above—and the benefits of dark skies.
LifestyleFlathead Beacon

Glacier Park’s Dark Skies Illuminated Online

Experts say that 80% of the United States’ population resides somewhere it can’t view a truly dark-as-night sky. Due to urban light pollution that shrouds the globe, just one-third of humanity can look up at the night sky and clearly see the Milky Way. Fortunately for enthusiasts of pitch-black expanses...
AstronomyFree Lance-Star

Stargazing: Summer’s celestial shower set to light up the night sky

OUR SUMMER has been very hot, but a cool shower will be occurring this month which won’t require an umbrella. It is the annual Perseid meteor shower, and this year’s display will be perfect for viewing because the moon sets early in the evening and won’t brighten the sky when shower activity peaks on Aug. 12.
PoliticsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Flaming Gorge Dark Skies Program will be Aug.13

FLAMING GORGE — Ashley National Forest will present their Dark Skies Program beginning at 9 p.m. at the Bootleg Amphitheater, on U.S. 191, across from Firefighters Memorial Campground. Telescope viewing will begin at 9:30 p.m. Organizer recommend that you bring flashlights.
Travelbackpacker.com

Take a Stroll Across the Sky on These 10 Perfect Ridgeline Hikes

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits. For all the joy to be found beside lakes and rivers, in valleys and on summits, ridgelines have one big advantage over other terrain: You can follow them for miles, with the world falling away to either side of the narrow trail. Sure, it usually means tough hiking, but once you’re up there, you can spend an entire day enjoying the kind of panoramic views that you’d only find once or twice on lesser hikes. These ten trails will give you all of that and more, from a park world-famous for its biodiversity to a weeklong traverse along the spine of an island.
Grand Junction, COnbc11news.com

Curecanti National Recreation Area certified as an International Dark Sky Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Curecanti National Recreation Area has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park by the National Park Service and the International Dark Sky Association. This certification recognizes the exceptional quality of Curecanti’s night skies and the opportunities to enhance visitor experiences through astronomy-based interpretive programming.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Stargazing in Northumberland at Twice Brewed Observatory

Experience incredible starry skies from the Twice Brewed Observatory at the Twice Brewed Inn!. Located in the Northumberland International Dark Sky Park, the venue benefits from minimal light pollution, meaning that, on Moonless nights especially, you’ll have a clear view of the Milky Way arching across the sky and see many more stars than can normally be spotted from our towns and cities.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Dynamics of particles and epicyclic motions around Schwarzschild-de-Sitter black hole in perfect fluid dark matter

In this paper we investigate circular orbits for test particles around Schwarzschild-de Sitter (dS) black hole surrounded by perfect fluid dark matter. We determine the region of circular orbits bounded by innermost and outermost stable circular orbits. We show that the impact of the perfect fluid dark matter shrinks the region where circular orbits can exist as the values of both innermost and outermost stable circular orbits decrease. We find that for specific lower and upper values of dark matter parameter there exist double matching values for inner and outermost stable circular orbits. It turns out that the gravitational attraction due to the dark matter contribution dominates over cosmological repulsion. This gives rise to a remarkable result in the Schwarzschild-dS black hole surrounded by dark matter field in contrast to the Schwarzschild-dS metric. Finally, we study epicyclic motion and its frequencies with their applications to twin peak quasi-periodic oscillations (QPO) for various models. We find corresponding values of the black hole parameters which could best fit and explain the observed twin peak QPO object GRS 1915+109 from microquasars.
MusicNorfolk Daily News

Dark skies, bright stars and music top August parks events

LINCOLN — Take advantage of Merritt Reservoir’s dark skies and take in the wonders of the night sky during the 28th annual Nebraska Star Party on Aug. 1-6 at the Cherry County state recreation area. The center of activity will be a large tent on the observing field near the...

