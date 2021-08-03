Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Keir Starmer backs Corbyn’s pledge to cut ‘substantial majority’ of greenhouse gas by 2030

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJ900_0bGazGu100

Sir Keir Starmer has committed Labour to the ambitious climate crisis target of achieving the “substantial majority” of greenhouse gas emission cuts by 2030.

The Labour leader’s previous reluctance publicly to reaffirm the pledge inherited from Jeremy Corbyn had sparked fears among climate activists that he was backing away from radical action on global warming, with 20 leftist MPs writing last year to urge him to readopt the Green New Deal approved by the party in 2019.

But in an exclusive interview with The Independent, Starmer said the party’s commitment to the promise – effectively putting the UK on the path to net zero 20 years ahead of Boris Johnson’s 2050 target – was as strong now as ever.

Asked if he stood by the pledge to complete the substantial majority of carbon reductions by 2030, he replied firmly: “Absolutely. Exactly the same as was in our 2019 manifesto.

“So the ambition – and not just the ambition, the determination and the commitment – of the Labour Party on the Green New Deal is just as strong now.”

Starmer’s announcement, which came on the eve of a two-day visit to Glasgow to highlight Labour’s climate plans ahead of November’s crucial COP26 global warming summit in the city, was welcomed by Green New Deal campaigners within the party.

But they cautioned that the promise must be backed by commitments to concrete action of the kind detailed in Corbyn’s manifesto, which pledged to ensure that the cost of transition to a green economy was born mostly by polluters and the wealthy, including by a windfall tax on oil companies, energy renationalisation, a ban on fracking and stock exchange delisting for climate-unfriendly businesses.

Sir Keir made clear that the detailed policy backing up the pledge was subject to Labour’s ongoing review, which will not report until nearer the next election.

His comments came as Labour warned that the government’s decision to scrap the Green Homes Grant has cost 90,000 jobs.

The grant was a central plank of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s 2020 plan for jobs, which promised a green recovery to improve 600,000 homes and support 100,000 green jobs.

But by the time it was closed in March 2021, just 63,000 households had benefited and new Labour analysis has found that only 10,000 jobs were delivered.

Shadow housing secretary Lucy Powell described the scheme as “a shambles from the start”.

“Once again the government are over-promising and under-delivering, with their failures damaging our Covid recovery and costing vital jobs,” she said.

“We urgently need to de-carbonise our homes, to create green jobs, reduce emissions and save people money on their bills and heating. Rather than scrapping the scheme and clawing back this vital funding, the government should invest in making homes warm, dry, cheaper to run and fit for the future.”

Labour’s 2030 emissions target was the subject of bitter wrangling after the 2019 party conference backed a motion to “work towards a path to net zero carbon emissions by 2030” in the face of resistance from unions who warned that an inflexible target of zero could lead to mass job losses.

No precise figure has been put on what a “substantial majority” of cuts would mean, though it is generally accepted it would be considerably more than the 68 per cent reductions on 1990 levels promised by Mr Johnson. Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband said in December that the 68 per cent figure was the “minimum we should aim for”.

A spokesperson for the Labour for a Green New Deal (LGND) campaign told The Independent it should mean “as close to net zero as possible”.

“A motion backing net zero by 2030 was passed at Labour Party conference, giving the leadership a clear mandate to achieve this,” said the spokesperson. “The party should respect the spirit of this commitment, and work to deliver it as closely as possible.”

The LGND spokesperson said: “We welcome Keir Starmer recommitting to cut carbon emissions by 2030, but it’s urgent that he shows how he will achieve this. Meeting this goal will require bold, decisive action, and Labour’s 2019 manifesto offered a clear plan for how to do this.

“Only a Labour government can tackle the climate crisis while building a fairer, more equal society. But this will only be possible if the leadership commits to a transformative Green New Deal, built around public ownership and state investment on a huge scale.

“If the public are to have faith that Keir Starmer’s Labour Party can deliver decisive and drastic change for the sake of our climate, he must demonstrate this by committing to these policies now, not in 2024.”

One of the signatories to last year’s letter, Corbyn-era shadow cabinet member Clive Lewis, told The Independent: “Keir’s comment is welcome, but he needs to be going further and faster. The 2019 commitments are two years out of date now. Times have moved on and we can see for ourselves what is happening, with the wildfires and floods.

“Committing to the ‘substantial majority’ of emissions cuts by 2030 is the least we can expect. Joe Biden has been talking about making the corporations pay, and we really need to be out ahead of the Democrats on that sort of issue if Keir wants to have something to say at COP26 that will really show Boris Johnson up for the tin-pot climate leader he is.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

203K+
Followers
96K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Green Economy#The Labour Party#The Green New Deal#Covid#Lgnd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Related
PoliticsTelegraph

Starmer can't duck the fight for the Union

Keir Starmer is nothing if not optimistic. Preparing for his visit to Scotland, the Labour leader chose to denounce the SNP Government’s record on climate change, perhaps hoping that he can avoid the constitutional morass that has engulfed many of his predecessors. “Take, for example, wind turbines, an obvious part...
WorldTelegraph

Nicola Sturgeon should focus on recovery, not referendum, says Sir Keir Starmer

Nicola Sturgeon should focus on Scotland's recovery from the pandemic, rather than pushing for another independence referendum, Sir Keir Starmer has said. Talks between Nicola Sturgeon's minority SNP Scottish Government and the Scottish Greens over a possible co-operation agreement are said to be progressing well and could be announced within days.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: ‘Climate delayer’ PM in Scotland as Cummings claims he was offered peerage

Keir Starmer has branded Boris Johnson and his government “climate delayers”, as he warned that the biggest threat to international efforts to stem global warming is no longer outright denial but failure to act with the necessary urgency.Speaking to The Independent, the Labour leader said the prime minister was “letting the country down” with his inaction on climate change, less than 100 days before he is due to host the United Nations Cop26 global warming summit in Glasgow.Both the PM and Mr Starmer are on day trips to Scotland. Johnson is in the northeast and visits a renewables project, while the Labour leader is heading to a wind farm near Glasgow, with his Scottish counterpart Anas Sarwar. Elsewhere, Dominic Cummings has claimed he was offered seat in the House of Lords by the PM. Mr Cummings also said the prime minister wanted to give his wife Carrie on a government job with “lots of foreign travel”, according to an interview in The Spectator.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson in police funding pledge ahead of Cop26 summit

Boris Johnson has promised “all the money that is needed” will be given to fund the thousands of officers required to police the global Cop26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow later this year. With leaders coming in from across the world for the crucial climate change talks, Mr Johnson...
PoliticsThe Independent

Nicola Sturgeon now finds herself in Keir Starmer’s top pocket

The image of Ed Miliband in Alex Salmond’s pocket was one of the most striking political posters in recent years, produced by Saatchi & Saatchi for the Conservatives in the 2015 election. It exploited the sense of unease among floating voters about the alternative to a Conservative or a Conservative-led government.
PoliticsBBC

Labour: Tories must come clean over elite donors

Labour has attacked the Conservatives over reports it ran an "elite" club for its biggest party donors, giving them direct access to the PM and chancellor. Newspaper reports claimed financial backers would pay £250,000 to the party to become members of the so-called secret "advisory group". Labour's party chair Anneliese...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer will face an unpredictable challenge at the Labour Party Conference

Keir Starmer will meet his party face to face in Brighton in September for the first time since it elected him leader 15 months ago. This year, the party’s annual conference looks as if it is going to go ahead in person: crowds, speeches, votes and all.It will be a critical encounter. The party’s members usually become disillusioned with their leaders over time, but in Starmer’s case it has happened already. A poll of Labour members last month found that a bare majority – 55 per cent – thought he was doing a good job, and 69 per cent of...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Pingdemic pressure on Boris: Now Keir Starmer demands self-isolation for double-jabbed ends on August 7 more than a WEEK before government's plan as Scotland and Wales lead the way – but ministers say they will be 'cautious'

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure today to end the 'Pingdemic' by bringing forward the date for exempting fully vaccinated people from self-isolation rules. Keir Starmer has joined calls to bring the August 16 timetable forward to August 7 - pointing out that is what Wales has chosen to do.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer demands 7 August end to self-isolation ‘pingdemic’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson’s government to match Wales by bringing forward the date on which fully-vaccinated people in England can avoid isolation.Wales’s Labour first minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed 7 August as the day when double-jabbed adults can escape isolation if they come into contact with a Covid case.Scotland is also expected to remove the need for fully-vaccinated people to isolate on 9 August, but Mr Johnson has insisted England remained “nailed on” to wait until 16 August.Sir Keir said bringing forward by nine days the exemption for the fully vaccinated from having to self-isolate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy