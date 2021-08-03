Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

The 5 Best Bikes for Short Women

By Bojana Galic
Posted by 
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZcrtZ_0bGays6u00
The best bikes for short women have inclusive frame and crank sizes. Image Credit: LIVESTRONG.com

Ever try riding a bike that's too tall for your body? Your feet slip off the pedals with each stroke, your torso jerks forward to reach the handlebars and every bump in the road feels agonizing.

Considering most bikes are quite the investment, you certainly don't want to feel uncomfortable during a leisurely (or worse, intense) ride.

Luckily, most manufacturers are already working to remedy this problem with specially designed bikes for short riders.

Here, a cycling coach shares five of the best bikes for short women (and all short riders, really) — and how to find your most comfortable fit.

  • Type: ​Mountain bike
  • Best for Heights:​ 4'5" - 6'7"
  • Feature: ​On-the-go adjustable seat

Unlike other brands, Trek's Roscoe bike offers an especially wide range of sizes from XS (4'5") to 2XL (6'7"). This bicycle is ideal for trails, thanks to its extra-wide, high-traction tires. But you can totally take it on the road, too. (We won't tell.)

Another bonus? You can adjust the seat while riding. So, when you're riding down a hill, you can sink the seat low and stand tall on the bike.

"Mountain bikes also offer the most versatility and best chance to fit even the shortest of riders," says Garret Seacat, CSCS, a cycling coach and certified strength and conditioning specialist.

Buy it:TrekBikes.com; ​Price:​ $1,879.99

  • Type: ​Hybrid
  • Best for Heights:​ 5' - 6'5"
  • Feature:​ Lightweight

As a hybrid road and mountain bike, the Roebling is perfect for daily rides on all surfaces (more on that below). It's made of ultra-lightweight materials, so you can easily take it into the office if you cycle to work or need to pick it up to maneuver around bumps in the road.

Most companies don't make women-specific bikes, according to Seacat. But the Roebling comes in a wide range of sizes from XS to XL, which are suitable for riders that are 5' to 6'5" tall.

Buy it:BrooklynBicycleCo.com; ​Price:​ $649.99

  • Type:​ Road bike
  • Best for Heights:​ 5' to 6'
  • Feature:​ Female-focused brand

Liv's products are made specifically for female riders. So, it's no surprise the Avail Advanced is one of the best bikes for short women, too.

This bike has a compact frame with handlebars that vary in width according to bike size. That's a big plus for shorter women because they tend to have short wingspans, according to Seacat. (Yours is roughly the same length as your height.)

Buy it:Liv-Cycling.com; ​Price:​ $3,500

  • Type:​ Hybrid bike
  • Best for Heights:​ 5' - 6'5"
  • Feature: ​Upright seat position

The Verza Speed bike is ideal for a casual cruise or a long-distance ride on the road. Unlike most road bikes, this one offers an upright riding position. That makes it especially comfortable for anyone with back pain.

It also has a lower mid-frame, making mounting and dismounting the bike way easier for shorter adults, according to Seacat.

Buy it:FeltBicycles.com; ​Price: ​$1,249

  • Type:​ Hybrid bike
  • Best for Heights:​ 5' - 5'6"
  • Feature:​ Budget-friendly

Best for an urban environment, Breezer's hybrid bike has wide, high-cushion tires that can withstand just about any pothole in its way. But don't let the bulk fool you — this speedy bike helps you keep up with traffic on the busiest streets.

Specifically designed for shorter folks, this bike's height range is a little different than competitors, suitable for riders between 5' and 5'6" tall.

Buy it:CrimsonBikes.com;​ Price:​ $799.99

Nearly all bike companies make bikes in a large range of sizes, measuring 47 centimeters (18.5 inches) to 62 centimeters (24.5 inches) from the ground to the top of the seat, according to Seacat.

Each frame size coincides with a specific specific height. So, before you buy, it's important to study each bicycle company's size chart (they're all a little different) to get a bike that's designed for your height and let's you maintain correct cycling posture.

You should be able to stand over the center part of your bike with both feet flat on the ground on either side of the bicycle. When seated, your hands should rest on the handlebars with a slight bend in your elbows and you shouldn't have to reach far to grab the break.

As far as the seat goes, you never want your knee to fully lock out as you push the pedal down. Instead, you want to keep a small bend in the knee with every pedal stroke.

The bike crank is the big circular gear that your pedals attach to and keep them turning in a circle. Different frames have different crank sizes ranging from 165 millimeters (65 inches) to 180 millimeters (71 inches) from the bottom hole of the pedal lever to the top of the pedal.

Although this may seem like a small detail, the crank size affects how your legs move, Seacat says. If your bike has a crank that's the wrong size, your pedal strokes may be too short or too long for your legs, upping your risk of knee pain or injury.

Luckily, bikes should always come fitted with a crank that's appropriate for its frame size (and your height). So, if you're buying a size S frame, it's probably has a small crank. But Seacat always recommends double checking the product details to make sure the numbers line up.

Smaller bikes should have cranks between 165 and 170 millimeters (65 and 67 inches). Medium and large bikes should sit somewhere between 175 millimeters and 180 millimeters (69 and 71 inches).

Bikes are built for pavement (road bikes), trails (mountain bikes) or a little bit of both (hybrid bikes). Even though you may be Googling different bicycles for short women, knowing where you plan to bike is a crucial step in your search, according to Seacat.

Cyclists that plan to only ride on pavement or trails should buy either a road or mountain bike. These are designed specifically for those terrains and give you the most speed and agility for each type of surface.

But considering most people aren't competitive cyclists, hybrid bikes are an excellent choice. You can ride a hybrid bike on pavement, dirt or gravel, giving you a little more versatility. Plus, they're generally lightweight and speedy.

Bikes are no small investment. That's why Seacat recommends asking an employee at a specialized bike shop for help. Although there are smaller bikes for shorter adults, the standardized sizing doesn't necessarily take proportions into account, Seacat says. Some people may have shorter legs and longer torsos and vice versa.

Unless you speak with a professional and test a bike out, there's no surefire way of knowing a certain product works for your body. So, while there are so many more options online, it never hurts to visit a shop to ask a few questions.

Comments / 0

LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#Trek#Xs#Cscs#Xl#Liv Cycling#Crimsonbikes Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Asheville, NCHickory Daily Record

Neff leads Swiss sweep of medals in women's mountain biking

IZU, Japan (AP) — Jolanda Neff was laid up in a North Carolina hospital room on Christmas Day two years ago, wondering whether a terrible crash during a training ride in the mountains near Asheville would ruin the Swiss cyclist's career. She had ruptured her spleen so badly that doctors...
BicyclesPosted by
Popular Science

The best kids’ bikes for any age and skill level

The coaster brake keeps them focused on their feet and is easy to operate. For the size of the bike, it is quite heavy at 20 pounds. Both the seat and handlebar adjust easily to suit your little rider. Cons. There are no written instructions for assembly included. Best mountain...
Entrepreneur

The Best 4-Bike Hitch Racks of 2021

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Finding the right bike and equipment can be an investment in time and...
Carsbaltimorenews.net

What is the best way to transport bikes?

Almost every lover of bicycle trips has faced the dilemma of how best to transport bicycles at least once. There are several methods that allow you to transport your bikes safely. There are also legal provisions about how we can transport a bicycle. Bicycle transport on the roof of the...
Bicyclesmensjournal.com

You’ll Enjoy Your Bike Rides A Lot More With These Cycling Shorts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. There’s nothing like riding your bike in...
Posted by
The Independent

9 best balance bikes to get your toddler rolling

By starting your child off on a balance bike, you can help build confidence and skills at a young age. Built specifically for first-time riders, balance bikes are mini versions with no chains, pedals or gears, so toddlers and pre-schoolers can just focus on balancing and steering as safely as possible. “Balance bikes help to build their strength, fine-tune their motor skills, coordination and agility,” explains Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, co-founder of kids’ bike subscription service The Bike Club.
CyclingComplex

The 14 Best Bike Trails in Canada

It’s been a long fight, Canada, but summer is here. And there’s no better way to celebrate the season than by riding right into it. Turns out we’re also not the only ones with this idea in mind. Over the last year, there’s been a bike boom in Canada due to an increased interest in cycling during the pandemic. Shop owners have reported two-wheeler shortages amid an unexpected surge in demand. And it doesn’t look like the trend is slowing down anytime soon.
Bicyclesmomjunction.com

10 Best Bike Chain Tools In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. The concept of tools has existed ever since the stone age. Ever since then, tools...
Weight LossPosted by
SPY

The Best Recumbent Exercise Bikes for More Comfortable Cardio

As much as we all hate doing cardio, its benefits are undeniable. Improved heart health, lower blood sugar, weight loss and a stronger immune system are just a few of the many perks of incorporating aerobic exercise into your life. And who wouldn’t want to reap all those benefits? Cycling is an incredible aerobic exercise that boosts your cardiovascular health and keeps your legs strong. The low-impact nature of cycling makes it the perfect alternative to something like running on a treadmill, which puts tons of stress on your ankle and knee joints.
New York City, NYnewyorkfamily.com

10 Best Bikes and Trikes for Kids of All Ages

As New Yorkers, we know that having a bike and knowing how to ride one can make our lives a lot easier. Whether your kids are joining in on a family bike ride, or wants to meet their friends at school or on the playground, it is important that they have the best bike or tricycle for their age and skill level. Read more to discover user-friendly, affordable, and sturdy bikes and trikes for your kids.
Bicyclesmomjunction.com

11 Best Mountain Bike Elbow Pads In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Mountain biking requires good bike handling skills, energy, endurance, balance, and the right protective gear....
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Why El Caminos are the Best for Towing Sport Bikes

Some riders who own sport bikes want to make the occasional track day. If they have unlimited money, then they have a crew that loads up a box truck with the bike, some tools, and spare parts. However, if the rider is on a budget, they may opt for something cheaper, like a truck or a van. The best for towing sport bikes, however, is a Chevrolet El Camino, and here’s why.
BicyclesPosted by
The Independent

8 best electric bikes to boost your pedal power

Electric bikes have undergone an evolution in recent years, fuelled by advances in technology that allow for lighter designs, more compact motors and discreet batteries that last for more than just a few miles. And now, with more of us looking for alternative ways to get around our cities, e-bikes are enjoying their moment in the sun.
Bicyclesbikeperfect.com

Best women’s mountain bike helmets: the perfect lids for trail riding, enduro and e-MTB sessioning

The best women’s mountain bike helmets offer some much-needed protection and a precision fit. You only have one brain and it’s worth looking after because let's face it, crashes are part and parcel of mountain bike riding and it doesn’t need to be a big off to have an impact. Happily, technology is such that the best women’s MTB helmets on the market these days have plenty of cutting-edge design that ensures you can ride safely without overheating, and with a dash of style to boot.
BicyclesGear Patrol

One of the Best Bike Saddles Is Made by a Company You’ve Never Heard Of

When it comes to cycling gear, the best stuff always feels as if it isn’t there. You want bibs that are comfortable, jerseys that are tight yet breathable, and a helmet that bonds well with your head. A saddle is no different, and as the place where the most contact is made between rider and bike, it’s among the most critical parts.
Apparelwomenfitness.net

Stretch is Comfort Women’s Teamwear Plus Size Bike Shorts

PERFECT GIFT FOR ACTIVE WOMEN: Our biker shorts make the perfect gift for women who need a pair of comfortable and durable shorts that are great for workouts and lounging alike! These high-quality bicycle shorts are lightweight so they are great for warm weather or layering under clothing. Unlike other athletic shorts, our shorts are not see-through as long as you are wearing your correct size. These shorts come in sizes: X-Large (12-14), 2X (16-18), 3X (20-22), 4X (24-26), 5X (28-30).
Jobssingletrackworld.com

What Car For Mountain Biking?

Hannah wrangles with the question ‘What car for mountain biking?’… and camping trips, and family holidays, and #mumtaxi… I do not like cars, or driving. I would happily live without a car, but the reality for me is that it makes life very difficult – I have tried. Admittedly, I’ve been forced to try as...
Bicyclesopereviews.com

Turboant Thunder T1 Fat Tire Electric Bike

Having gotten the chance to review the Turboant X7 Pro electric scooter , we didn’t waste much time agreeing to follow up with another product. The Turboant Thunder T1 Fat Tire Electric Bike represents the company’s flagship electric bicycle, with tons of power, ample range, and the ability to cruise for as many as 60 miles on a charge!

Comments / 0

Community Policy