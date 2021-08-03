LANXESS completes $1.04 billion acquisition of specialty chemicals manufacturer Emerald Kalama Chemical

Sales & Operations Execution Application adding new locations, products, and logistics partners. CUPERTINO, Calif., July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to announce that Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America, LLC ("SSCA"), a manufacturer of high-performance polymers, has signed an agreement to both add a new application and expand its current Sales & Operations Execution (S&OE) application for its demand, supply, and allocation planning (DSAP). This is the second application that has been developed for SSCA, with the initial contract previously announced on April 1st, 2020.
