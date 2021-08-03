Cancel
With A Bronze-Medal Performance On Beam Simone Biles Leaves Tokyo On Her Own Terms

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Five years ago, Simone Biles won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games Rio 2016 and everyone seemed to be disappointed. That shouldn’t be a problem this time. A week after withdrawing from the gymnastics team final with a condition known as “the twisties,” then subsequently pulling out of the all-around and three event finals, Biles made her emotional return to the Ariake Gymnastics Center Tuesday for the balance beam final, the last women’s event at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. It was five years ago that she “only” won bronze on beam, after winning four other gold medals.

