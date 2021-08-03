β-Arrestin–dependent ERK signaling reduces anxiety-like and conditioned fear–related behaviors in mice
You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Opioid receptors activate either G proteins or β-arrestins. Many adverse side effects associated with opioid use are mediated by β-arrestins. Therefore, drugs that bias opioid receptor signaling toward G protein–mediated pathways are preferred for treating pain. However, Ko et al. found that β-arrestin–biased drugs may have potential for treating fear and anxiety. Natural and synthetic opioids differentially altered such behaviors in mice through G protein– and β-arrestin–specific signaling in various brain regions that indicated distinct and compensatory functions of the β-arrestin isoforms. The findings begin to reveal a context-specific aspect of opioid receptor signaling in neurological function and animal behavior.stke.sciencemag.org
