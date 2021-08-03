Cancel
β-Arrestin–dependent ERK signaling reduces anxiety-like and conditioned fear–related behaviors in mice

By Mee Jung Ko, Terrance Chiang, Arbaaz A. Mukadam, Grace E. Mulia, Anna M. Gutridge, Angel Lin, Julia A. Chester, Richard M. van Rijn, rvanrijn@purdue.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the editor's summary. Opioid receptors activate either G proteins or β-arrestins. Many adverse side effects associated with opioid use are mediated by β-arrestins. Therefore, drugs that bias opioid receptor signaling toward G protein–mediated pathways are preferred for treating pain. However, Ko et al. found that β-arrestin–biased drugs may have potential for treating fear and anxiety. Natural and synthetic opioids differentially altered such behaviors in mice through G protein– and β-arrestin–specific signaling in various brain regions that indicated distinct and compensatory functions of the β-arrestin isoforms. The findings begin to reveal a context-specific aspect of opioid receptor signaling in neurological function and animal behavior.

