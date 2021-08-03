β-Arrestin–dependent ERK signaling reduces anxiety-like and conditioned fear–related behaviors in mice

You are currently viewing the abstract. Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a metabolic disorder characterized by hyperglycemia, hyperinsulinemia, and insulin resistance (IR). During the early phase of T2D, insulin synthesis and secretion by pancreatic β cells is enhanced, which can lead to proinsulin misfolding that aggravates endoplasmic reticulum (ER) protein homeostasis in β cells. Moreover, increased circulating insulin may contribute to fatty liver disease. Medical interventions aimed at alleviating ER stress in β cells while maintaining optimal insulin secretion are therefore an attractive therapeutic strategy for T2D. Previously, we demonstrated that germline Chop gene deletion preserved β cells in high-fat diet (HFD)–fed mice and in leptin receptor–deficient db/db mice. In the current study, we further investigated whether targeting Chop/Ddit3 specifically in murine β cells conferred therapeutic benefits. First, we showed that Chop deletion in β cells alleviated β cell ER stress and delayed glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) in HFD-fed mice. Second, β cell–specific Chop deletion prevented liver steatosis and hepatomegaly in aged HFD-fed mice without affecting basal glucose homeostasis. Third, we provide mechanistic evidence that Chop depletion reduces ER Ca2+ buffering capacity and modulates glucose-induced islet Ca2+ oscillations, leading to transcriptional changes of ER chaperone profile (“ER remodeling”). Last, we demonstrated that a GLP1-conjugated Chop antisense oligonucleotide strategy recapitulated the reduction in liver triglycerides and pancreatic insulin content. In summary, our results demonstrate that Chop depletion in β cells provides a therapeutic strategy to alleviate dysregulated insulin secretion and consequent fatty liver disease in T2D.