Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

β-Arrestin–dependent ERK signaling reduces anxiety-like and conditioned fear–related behaviors in mice

By Mee Jung Ko, Terrance Chiang, Arbaaz A. Mukadam, Grace E. Mulia, Anna M. Gutridge, Angel Lin, Julia A. Chester, Richard M. van Rijn, rvanrijn@purdue.edu
Science Now
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. G protein–coupled receptors (GPCRs) are implicated in the regulation of fear and anxiety. GPCR signaling involves canonical G protein pathways but can also engage downstream kinases and effectors through scaffolding interactions mediated by β-arrestin. Here, we investigated whether β-arrestin signaling regulates anxiety-like and fear-related behavior in mice in response to activation of the GPCR δ-opioid receptor (δOR or DOR). Administration of β-arrestin–biased δOR agonists to male C57BL/6 mice revealed β-arrestin 2–dependent activation of extracellular signal–regulated kinases 1 and 2 (ERK1/2) in the dorsal hippocampus and amygdala and β-arrestin 1–dependent activation of ERK1/2 in the nucleus accumbens. In mice, β-arrestin–biased agonist treatment was associated with reduced anxiety-like and fear-related behaviors, with some overlapping and isoform-specific input. In contrast, applying a G protein–biased δOR agonist decreased ERK1/2 activity in all three regions as well as the dorsal striatum and was associated with increased fear-related behavior without effects on baseline anxiety. Our results indicate a complex picture of δOR neuromodulation in which β-arrestin 1– and 2–dependent ERK signaling in specific brain subregions suppresses behaviors associated with anxiety and fear and opposes the effects of G protein–biased signaling. Overall, our findings highlight the importance of noncanonical β-arrestin–dependent GPCR signaling in the regulation of these interrelated emotions.

stke.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erk#Mice#Anxiety#G Protein#Arrestin#Erk#Gpcr#Dor#Arrestin 2#Arrestin 1#Or#Noncanonical Arrestin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Chop/Ddit3 depletion in β cells alleviates ER stress and corrects hepatic steatosis in mice

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. ER stress during early diabetes has been shown to induce the transcription factor C/EBP homologous protein (CHOP), resulting in impaired glycemic control. Yong et al. knocked out Chop specifically in β cells in high-fat diet mice and observed that this reduced both insulin production and subsequent development of fatty liver. Proof-of-concept targeting of Chop using antisense oligonucleotides also reduced insulin content in the mouse model. This study provides preclinical evidence that surplus insulin promotes insulin resistance and fatty liver, and suggests that Chop in β cells may be a therapeutic target for the treatment of T2D.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Non-invasive brain stimulation may reduce smoking frequency in nicotine-dependent smokers

A new systematic review of randomized controlled trials has found evidence that non-invasive brain stimulation may reduce smoking frequency (number of cigarettes per day) in nicotine-dependent smokers. Because nicotine can produce neuroadaptations in the brain that make it hard to quit smoking, researchers have sought ways to treat nicotine dependence...
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

CNM-Au8 Raises Cellular Energy in Brains of Patients in REPAIR-PD Trial

Clene Nanomedicine‘s investigational oral Parkinson’s treatment, CNM-Au8, safely and significantly increased energy metabolism in the brains of patients taking part in the Phase 2 REPAIR clinical trials, top-line results show. Greater energy metabolism is expected to lower oxidative stress in the brain, making more energy available to protect and preserve...
Fitnessgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Eating Disorder Behavioral Traits Alter Prediction Error-Related Reward Response

Body mass index (BMI) regulates prediction error and food intake control circuitry in the brain, and once altered, the circuitry may activate a response that triggers eating disorder behaviors, according to research results published in JAMA Psychiatry. In this cross-sectional imaging study, 197 young women with eating disorders were recruited,...
Pharmaceuticalsatlanticcitynews.net

Living Tree CBD Gummies Reviews: Best for Depression, Anxiety, Chronic Aches and Reduce Pain

Living Tree CBD Gummies Review: - Learn about it in Detail. Are you irritated and frustrated from your busy schedule which don't let you focus on your health? Are you forgetting things and your mental health are also disturbed? Is your blood pressure and sugar levels are fluctuating? Are you going through depression and anxiety? Are you dealing with excess stress which doesn't let you focus on your work?
Posted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy