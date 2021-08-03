Live Nation deny artists’ contracts holding coronavirus gagging order
Live Nation has denied claims it has a gagging order in place to prevent artists from publicly disclosing that they have tested positive for COVID. On Sunday (August 1), musician Courtney Jaye took to Twitter to share a message from an anonymous source from within the music industry. As per the screenshot, the individual in question claimed their team were “not allowed” to announce that they had contracted the Delta variant of coronavirus.www.nme.com
Comments / 0