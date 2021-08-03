Cancel
Intercellular cross-talk curbs Alzheimer’s disease

By John F. Foley, jfoley@aaas.org
Science Now
 6 days ago

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that causes loss of synaptic connections between neurons and neuronal cell death, leading to memory impairment and cognitive decline. AD is associated with the accumulation of aggregates of the protein β-amyloid (Aβ) in the brain. In addition, the abundance of the cytokine interleukin-3 (IL-3) in the brain is associated with AD risk and severity. McAlpine et al. found that deficiency in IL-3 in a mouse model of AD was associated with increased Aβ aggregates and plaque size, as well as impaired short-term and spatial memory compared to IL-3–sufficient AD mice. Experiments with reporter mice showed that a subset of astrocytes constitutively generated IL-3 in the brain. Compared to microglia in wild-type mice, those in AD mice had increased cell surface amounts of the IL-3 receptor subunit IL-3Rα and they clustered around Aβ aggregates. Expression of IL-3Rα on microglia depended on the immune receptor TREM2, mutations in which are associated with AD risk in humans. Analysis of postmortem frontal cortex samples from patients with AD demonstrated colocalization of IL-3 with astrocytes, as well as the presence of activated IL-3Rα–expressing microglia. Furthermore, IL3RA expression correlated with disease duration and Aβ abundance in donors with AD. Loss of IL-3 in AD mice inhibited the clustering of microglia around Aβ aggregates. AD mice specifically deficient in IL-3 in astrocytes or IL-3Rα in microglia had increased Aβ abundance, decreased microglial clustering, and greater memory deficits. Finally, injection of recombinant IL-3 into the cortex of AD mice resulted in reduced Aβ abundance and improved memory function. Although future studies need to determine whether other cells in the brain respond to IL-3, these data suggest that IL-3 might have therapeutic potential in the treatment of AD (see commentary by Barron and Molofsky).

