Emerging roles of PLCγ1 in endothelial biology

About 2 years ago, I offered on these pages a story of how a group of residents in the village of Woods Hole, Massachusetts had mobilized as to a road named for Louis Agassiz.1 He was for more than half a century the world’s leading geologist2 and, after immigrating to the United States from his native Switzerland, became an acclaimed zoologist at Harvard. Several roads in tracts of land owned by and near the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) in Woods Hole were named for prominent biologists who had worked and taught there. The controversy about Agassiz Road developed from a fact which was known only to some, then and now: he was a devout racist. In addition, he had died before the MBL was founded, and thus naming a road for him was an honorific exception.1.