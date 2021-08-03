Cancel
Celtics showing interest in Danny Green during free agency (report)

By Brian Robb
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
The Celtics are one of the few remaining teams that have yet to make any signings during NBA free agency. However, they remain on the hunt for some veteran talent. According to a report from Harrison Sanford, the Celtics are one of five teams that have shown interest in shooting guard Danny Green during free agency. The 76ers have also spoken with Green about re-signing but the two sides remain nowhere close to a deal. Milwaukee, Chicago and New Orleans are the other teams that have been in talks with Green.

