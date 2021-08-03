New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay leaves practice early with apparent hamstring injury
The New York Giants had their first padded practice of the 2021 season today. Training camp has intensified now that the pads are on, leading to some big hits and some big brawls. The Giants grabbed headlines today because of a team-wide fight sparked by a big hit handed out to running back Corey Clement. This was not the only big-hit from training camp, as wide receiver Kenny Golladay took a shot from linebacker TJ Brunson a few days ago.empiresportsmedia.com
