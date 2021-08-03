Cancel
Science

A genome-wide screen uncovers multiple roles for mitochondrial nucleoside diphosphate kinase D in inflammasome activation

By Orna Ernst, Jing Sun, Bin Lin, Balaji Banoth, Michael G. Dorrington, Jonathan Liang, Benjamin Schwarz, Kaitlin A. Stromberg, Samuel Katz, Sharat J. Vayttaden, Clinton J. Bradfield, Nadia Slepushkina, Christopher M. Rice, Eugen Buehler, Jaspal S. Khillan, Daniel W. McVicar, Catharine M. Bosio, Clare E. Bryant, Fayyaz S. Sutterwala, Scott E. Martin, Madhu Lal-Nag, Iain D. C. Fraser, fraseri@nih.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the editor's summary. Intracellular bacterial pathogens elicit inflammatory responses through inflammasomes, which are primed by a TLR-mediated inflammatory stimulus. Ernst et al. showed that the mitochondrial enzyme nucleoside diphosphate kinase D (NDPK-D) coordinates a metabolic checkpoint that ensures a robust response to the bacterial product LPS in mouse macrophages. This enzyme was necessary for the switch from aerobic to glycolytic metabolism that supported transcriptional responses to TLR-dependent priming. NDPK-D also promoted the synthesis of mitochondrial DNA and the exposure of the phospholipid cardiolipin on the mitochondrial surface, both of which contribute to inflammasome activation. Mice lacking NDPK-D were protected from LPS-induced septic shock. Thus, NDPK-D plays a key role in coordinating priming signals with the changes in mitochondrial function that are critical for inflammasome activation.

