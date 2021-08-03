A genome-wide screen uncovers multiple roles for mitochondrial nucleoside diphosphate kinase D in inflammasome activation

Biomed Pharmacother. 2021 Jul 22;141:111932. doi: 10.1016/j.biopha.2021.111932. Online ahead of print. In patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) disease, cognitive deficits have been detected because of destruction of hippocampus. Cognitive impairment is one of the common signs in MS. Recent studies showed that metformin (Met) has wide-ranging effects in the treatment of diseases. Here, we have tried to study the preservative effects of Met as adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator on the hippocampus dentate gyrus (DG) neuronal firing pattern, motor coordination, and learning & memory loss following MS induction. The MS induction was done by local ethidium bromide (EB) injection into the rat hippocampus. Then, rats were treated with Met (200 mg/kg) for two weeks. Spatial memory and learning status were assessed using Morris water maze. A neuronal single-unit recording was measured from hippocampus DG. After decapitation, the bilateral hippocampi separated to measure malondialdehyde (MDA). Treatment with Met ameliorated latency times and path lengths (P < 0.05, P < 0.01, P < 0.001 in 1th, 2th, 3th and 4th days) in the Met + MS group respectively. The percent of total time spent in goal quarter and the average number of spikes/bin were decreased significantly in MS rats compared with the sham group (p < 0.001) but significantly increased in the metformin-treated MS group (Met + MS), (p < 0.01, p < 0.001). Met treatment in rats with MS significantly reduced the concentration of MDA, which is an indicator of lipid peroxidation compared to untreated groups. These observations show that increase of neuronal activity, sensory-motor coordination, and improvement of spatial memory in MS rats treated with Met appears via an increment of AMPK.