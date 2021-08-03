A genome-wide screen uncovers multiple roles for mitochondrial nucleoside diphosphate kinase D in inflammasome activation
You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Intracellular bacterial pathogens elicit inflammatory responses through inflammasomes, which are primed by a TLR-mediated inflammatory stimulus. Ernst et al. showed that the mitochondrial enzyme nucleoside diphosphate kinase D (NDPK-D) coordinates a metabolic checkpoint that ensures a robust response to the bacterial product LPS in mouse macrophages. This enzyme was necessary for the switch from aerobic to glycolytic metabolism that supported transcriptional responses to TLR-dependent priming. NDPK-D also promoted the synthesis of mitochondrial DNA and the exposure of the phospholipid cardiolipin on the mitochondrial surface, both of which contribute to inflammasome activation. Mice lacking NDPK-D were protected from LPS-induced septic shock. Thus, NDPK-D plays a key role in coordinating priming signals with the changes in mitochondrial function that are critical for inflammasome activation.stke.sciencemag.org
