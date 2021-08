SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — UCSF Infectious Disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong believes the San Francisco Bay Area has reached a crossroads in the local battle against COVID’s rapidly spreading delta variant, but his message for the path forward is relatively simple — “it’s vaccinate, not lockdown.” On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all health care workers and state employees returning to their offices to either get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing, scrapping the honor system that was in place. San Francisco appears ready to follow Newsom’s lead. Chin-Hong said the honor system — where employees did not have to provide...