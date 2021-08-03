7 Excellent Examples of Mansplaining That Will Make You Think About Switching Teams
I don't know if there is a woman alive who hasn't listened to a man explain to them something that they already know. It's quite common. It's like, uhh...every friggin' day. Unsolicited advice on all of the joys of life can be found in the mind of a man. If you're a guy reading this article and you haven't realized that we stopped listening to you a long time ago, then this one is for you.mykiss1031.com
