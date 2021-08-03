Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

2 North Side Restaurants To Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination

CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two restaurants on the North Side will start requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for diners.

On Facebook, Leo. a public house said proof of full vaccination and ID are required there and at Lola Bistro starting Wednesday.

“No vaccination = no service,” Leo. said on Facebook.

The restaurants’ decision came a day before New York City announced that vaccination proof will soon be required for indoor dining, fitness and entertainment.

Cases are currently rising in the Pittsburgh area, with the CDC saying multiple local counties have a “substantial” level of COVID-19 transmission. Health officials say the climbing cases are fueled by the more contagious delta variant and unvaccinated Americans.

