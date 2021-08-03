Cancel
Redlands, CA

University of Redlands’ federal Hispanic designation promotes ‘belonging’

By Jennifer Iyer
Riverside Press Enterprise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Redlands is now one of about 400 Hispanic Serving Institutions in the country, the U.S. Department of Education recently announced. But what does that mean for students?. Senior Diversity and Inclusion Officer Christopher Jones said the designation is about more than just allowing the university to apply...

