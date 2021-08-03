Cancel
Darlington County, SC

Flash Flood Warning issued for Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause dangerous flooding, especially near creeks and streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying flood prone areas. Turn around, don`t drown if you encounter a flooded road. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep you away. Target Area: Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Marion FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL DARLINGTON, SOUTHWESTERN DILLON, FLORENCE AND NORTHWESTERN MARION COUNTIES At 246 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding from heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Florence, Marion, Lake City, Mullins, Latta, Pamplico, Quinby, Sellers, Claussen, Evergreen, Francis Marion University, Mars Bluff, Hyman, Effingham, Friendfield, Blue Brick, New Hope, Florence Darlington Technical College Main Campus, Zion and Floydale. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov

