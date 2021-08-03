Cancel
El Paso County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN TELLER AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1244 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over western Colorado Springs. This storm was nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall will be possible with this storm. Other storms will continue to blossom across the Pikes Peak region through 115 PM. Minor localized flooding will be possible during the heavier rainfall. Locations impacted include Colorado Springs, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Black Forest, Peyton, Falcon, Cimarron Hills, Cascade and Stratmoor.

