Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buchanan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL BUCHANAN COUNTY At 246 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Davenport. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Vansant. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where the water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Move to higher ground.