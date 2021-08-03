Cancel
Starting next month, you can't see a concert in New York City without a vaccine

By Marni Zipper
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Starting this coming September, New York City will mandate proof of COVID-19 vaccines for many indoor events and activities, including concerts. The New York Times has reported that the new vaccine policy will take effect starting mid-September. When entering most indoor venues attendees will have to show their vaccine record using the city’s new Key to NYC Pass app, the New York State Excelsior app, or presenting the paper vaccine card. Negative COVID tests will no longer be permitted as an alternative form of entry either.

Bill De Blasio
