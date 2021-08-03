Starting next month, you can't see a concert in New York City without a vaccine
Starting this coming September, New York City will mandate proof of COVID-19 vaccines for many indoor events and activities, including concerts. The New York Times has reported that the new vaccine policy will take effect starting mid-September. When entering most indoor venues attendees will have to show their vaccine record using the city’s new Key to NYC Pass app, the New York State Excelsior app, or presenting the paper vaccine card. Negative COVID tests will no longer be permitted as an alternative form of entry either.www.audacy.com
