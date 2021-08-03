Starting next month, you can't see a concert in New York City without a vaccine

Photo courtesy of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on Flickr. Starting August 16, people who want to dine inside at a restaurant, exercise at the gym, or attend an indoor performance in New York City must present proof of Covid-19 vaccination. Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced the “Key to NYC Pass” initiative, part of his administration’s plan to increase the vaccination rate in the city and fight the very transmissible Delta variant. Plus, there are new vaccine mandates in place for city and state employees, including patient-facing public healthcare workers. There are three ways to prove you received the vaccine, including the state’s Excelsior Pass, an app released by the city called NYC Covid Safe, or the paper record issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.