BOSTON — Like his father, Bill Rose lives with ATTR amyloidosis. Rose, who was diagnosed with the genetic protein disorder more than a decade ago, now uses a wheelchair. "I'm pretty numb from the elbows down and from the knees down and the muscles are wasted in my hands so they don't work properly," he said. "To me, the thing I miss most in my whole life is being able to just stand up and bear hug my wife."